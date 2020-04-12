Jordan Thompson: How is Stoke and the Northern Ireland midfielder spending the coronavirus blockade? The | Football news







Sky Sports News journalist Paul Gilmour caught up with Stoke and Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson to find out how he spends his time during the coronavirus lockdown.

How's the blockade going?

It has been difficult as for everyone else, but it is frustrating since there is so little to do. I just hope it explodes sooner rather than later.

What is a normal day?

They have given us a training schedule for next week, so I get up, make a breakfast and then start my training. I train Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and I do some weights before a little PlayStation.

Jordan Thompson in action for Northern Ireland

How is fitness going?

It's hard to get into full fitness, train with the team, and play games to do sessions on your own. Although the training sessions we have been given are tight enough and keep you fit.

How are you processing everything that is happening with the coronavirus?

We are going through a difficult period, but we must all listen to the experts and follow the advice they have given us. I am sure that, like me, everyone wants this to end as soon as possible and relive our lives, to be able to enjoy the smallest things in life again.

Any advice on physical health or healthy eating for soccer fans?

I would probably say go outdoors as long as you follow the guidelines for social distancing. Even if you are in the back jumping or going to a local field and hanging around. Prepare a diet and stick to it, and you will definitely feel better.

How are you installing yourself at Stoke?

I settled in quickly to be fair and I enjoy every minute of it. It is a massive stage in my career that I want to grab with both hands. They are a great group of boys and staff and we can all move forward together once this is over.

How did you hear about the move?

My agent called to tell me there was news of interest, and then he talks back and forth with the manager. As soon as you hear that there is a possibility of going to a club like Stoke, you should not reject it.

What did Michael O & # 39; Neill tell you when you joined, especially since you know him so well from Northern Ireland?

I was happy to take me on board and it is up to me to join the team. He simply said he trusted me to come and bring that freshness and my qualities to the team.

Michael O & # 39; Neill was named Stoke boss in early November

How has it helped you?

It's been huge for me from the time I left the Rangers without a club until he took me with the senior team to give me a chance. He seems to trust me and that's what you want as a player.

How much of your Northern Ireland approach have you used at Stoke?

He wants us to have a good structure behind the team, which we had in Northern Ireland. We work on some of the same exercises as Northern Ireland. He wants us to express ourselves in the right areas of the field and we have the players to do it.

What can you learn from people like Steven Davis and Joe Allen?

Thompson says he's always learning from the likes of Steven Davis

They are both fantastic players with a great experience behind them and to play with both I will always learn. They are players who take the ball under pressure and drive the team forward with their energy and quality on the ball. They are good boys and very accessible.

Are the Euros next summer a big goal for you if Northern Ireland can beat Bosnia and Herzegovina and a possible final against the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia?

There are two massive games in front of us, but the team we have and the experience through the team, we will definitely enter these games full of confidence. It would be an amazing feeling for us if we were to re-qualify.

Why have Stoke's results been so much better recently (until soccer was delayed)?

Jordan Thompson in action for the Rangers

We were in a good place before the delay, the work we did throughout the week was paying off and the trust was definitely there.

Did you have to do something in front of the other players when you signed? Sing a song, etc.?

We had to make an opening song in front of the players and the staff. I sang Erasure – A little respect, it wasn't one of my best performances to say the least!