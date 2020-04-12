Joe Rodon: Why is Manchester United linked with the Swansea defender? The | Football news





Is Joe Rodon ready to move to Manchester United?

Manchester United has been linked to a move for Swansea defender Joe Rodon. What is attracting potential clubs?

Sun He reports that Rodon is an important target for both Manchester clubs, but that United is the City's next-door neighbor in the race to take him to the Premier League.

However, Rodon's good form has not only been noticed in the northwest. He made his Wales debut for Ryan Giggs 'senior team in September, after joining the Swans' first team during 2018/19.

One of the regional newspapers that covered the club's assault on the Championship table this season labeled Rodon, 22, a "special talent,quot; this week, saying he was the ideal man to join the "biggest club,quot; . "in the Premier League.

Who Is Joe Rodon?

Born and raised in Swansea and a fan of his childhood club, Rodon joined the Swans' academy in 2005 at age eight.

"I sat in these classrooms dreaming of playing for my team and Wales," he said on a trip back to his first school, Llangyfelach Elementary School, earlier this year. "I have done both, which is incredible, and this school was the first part of the trip."

Joe Rodon had established himself as a first-team regular alongside Ryan Gigg since his debut last September.

Having taken the first step towards his dream, he rose in rank among the young before signing the Cheltenham Town loan in 2018.

There, Rodon struggled to make a significant impact on Whaddon Road, starting just seven times in the midseason with the League 2 team, though manager Gary Johnson reserved praise for the young man and said, "We've been watching him for some time." . and he is certainly a quality player. "

However, upon his return to Liberty Stadium, he made his breakthrough in 2018/19, and after a first start in a 1-0 victory over Preston in August, he started 23 league games during that season.

Just a month after making his senior debut, then-manager Graham Potter was already publicly urging Swansea to tie Rodon to a longer contract in South Wales, having been impressed with the start that had come true. as a first team player.

"I think we should do it quickly and that is something we are doing behind the scenes," he said in October 2018. "He knows that he is now in the best place and in an environment that he likes and suits him."

"We want him to be the best player for Wales and to have the potential to play at the highest level."

This season Rodon has cemented his place under new manager Steve Cooper, starting another 20 Championship games in a season in which the Swans have sometimes struggled defensively, but the center-back's performances have still garnered attention.

What makes Manchester United interested?

Rodon's style has made comparisons with Manchester City defender John Stones from some quarters, and sports journalist Dominic Booth, who previously covered Swansea for the South Wales Evening Post, saying Sky Sports It was meant for bigger things.

"He kicks the ball out the back, he feels comfortable with it at his feet. Rodon was part of the Swansea U23 team that won the Premier League Cup in 2017, along with players like Oli McBurnie and Dan James. It has been a good harvest from the club's academy to break through.

"Rodon is a leader given his age, a little old on young shoulders. He's good in the air despite not being a big presence and he seems destined for bigger things."