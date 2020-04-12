Joe Guidice "concerned,quot; about his and Teresa's daughters while in Italy – Here's why!

After his father-in-law's death, Joe Giudice is apparently more concerned about his four daughters than ever! As you know, the man is currently trapped in Italy, while his ex Teresa is back home in New Jersey with the girls, and is only getting help from her brother, Joe Gorga.

That being said, although she consoles herself that her brother-in-law is there for Teresa and the girls, she still wishes she could be with them, of course.

Fans of true New Jersey housewives know very well that Teresa's father, Giacinto, has passed away and is now practically alone with the children in the midst of quarantine.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Joe Giudice always cares about Teresa and her daughters because he is not there, but he knows that Joe Gorga is there if Teresa needs anything. Her brother is really her rock in many ways, since her father is no longer there and Joe (Giudice) is not around, it's like he brings them closer together. "

Giacinto had been struggling with his health for a while, so Teresa and her brother, although heartbroken from losing him, were also relieved that he had already suffered.

The source noted that the family broke their social isolation for a time only to give Giacinto a proper farewell.

The source went on to tell the same media outlet that ‘Los Gorgas have been with Melissa Gorga's family, including her sisters and mother, and her children and spouses, while Teresa and the girls were at home. Joe Gorga is back with his wife Melissa and their family now. "

Of course, due to the coronavirus outbreak, they were unable to have a massive monument as they would have liked.

Instead, they organized a small family gathering during which the children Giudice and Gorga, all dressed in black, released doves as a way to honor their grandfather.



