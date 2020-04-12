Joe Giudice is "overwhelmed with emotions,quot; because he cannot visit his daughters during the coronavirus pandemic

Former New Jersey Royal Housewives Star Joe Guidice is heartbroken because he can't spend the Easter holidays with his four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10. The 47-year-old man has been sharing family photos over the weekend. . on Instagram, and revealed in a post that he had to cancel his plans to reunite with his daughters due to COVID-19.

Giudice is currently in Italy while awaiting the final decision on her deportation appeal, and her daughters are in New Jersey with their mother, Teresa Giudice. It has been a difficult week for the family, as they had to say goodbye to Teresa's father, Giacinto Gorga, who passed away earlier this month.

“For 🐣, my family and I were going to meet instead, the unthinkable happened, not a day, hour, min. I just don't think about girls, "wrote Joe at the foot of a post." Special occasions are the most difficult without them, it feels more empty and less joyous. "

Joe told his followers that he had "been overwhelmed by emotions," so he wanted to share his feelings while missing his daughters. Joe wrote that his heart is broken by anyone who cannot see his children, wife or parents. He says this experience has reinforced the idea that you should never take anything for granted, especially your girls.

Joe and Teresa separated last December after 20 years of marriage, and the divorce process recently began.

The father of four has posted numerous photos over the holiday weekend, and also shared a video montage of past Easter celebrations. He also published some RHONJ Flashback images showing a younger Milania causing trouble for Joe and Teresa during a family Easter photo shoot. Joe revealed that he was able to enjoy a Zoom video call with his daughters while on vacation.

"Happy Easter from me and my,quot; ZOOM "looks at you. A wish that we all activate our 🎥 without spilling our 🍷! Happy Easter! Despite everything, live as if it were & # 39; OUR NORMAL & # 39; & # 39; & # 39 ;, he wrote.

Joe Giudice has also kept his fans updated on the situation in Italy as COVID-19 has hit the country extremely hard. In March Joe shot a video of an empty town and said that everything was closed.

"But, you know, we have to do what we have to do," he continued. “It sucks, but it is what it is. Be careful, wash your hands.



