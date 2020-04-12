Jessie Cast remembers Cameron Boyce during Zoom Reunion

Debby Ryan and other former Disney Channel stars Jessie They recently met at Zoom while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During video chat, recorded for SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley& # 39; s Stars in the house YouTube series, the cast shared their favorite memories of their deceased co-star Cameron boyce. The actor, who played Luke Ross, died at the age of 20 last July after suffering an epileptic seizure.
Ryan, who played the main character Jessie Prescott, remembers being comforted by Boyce when he was dealing with his mother. SandyThe battle against breast cancer, which she finally won.
"My mother was fighting cancer and we didn't talk about it much, so I'd like to go to chemotherapy with her after work and then come back … sometimes people would say, 'Tired, late at night? night? & # 39; How to make jokes, whatever, and I would just be a little fragile but I would never share it, "said Ryan, 26." (Boyce) had this sense, I was aware and I remember that he would just try coming to hug me. I remember once I started crying and I said, 'You're like my little brother'. It would have something like this maturity and this comfort, and it was like a two-way street for the first time in a really cool way. I'll never forget it. "
Ryan also praised Boyce's singing and dancing talents.
"It could be casually like making a sandwich and I would just sing and you would be speechless and just joking and doing a little bit of dancing and you would say, 'How do you have that control of your body?' she said. He could make everything more fun because he was very skilled at things. There were times, of course, when the Disney Channel heard Cameron sing, they said "gasp."
Ryan said Boyce told him he liked to dance to himself, saying, "That's kind of 'me'."
"Cameron was an incredible dancer,quot; Kevin Chamberlin, who played Bertram Winkle in Jessiehe said, getting excited. "There was always a surprise when they worked their dance on the show. He would come with his team, he had these three or four guys, and they would like to do krump and do breakdance stuff and it was really cool and he would have had to take over doing it charge. Pam (Pamela Eells), the show's creator, texted me last night and said, "You have to tell them that every time they did so many takes and they would never be out of breath." They constantly made these shots and they were always successful. He always had a 10 ".
"He really was one of the kindest people I have ever met and just a beautiful soul," added the 56-year-old actor. "An old soul,quot;.
YouTube / Stars in the house
Peyton List, who played the older sister of the Boyce character, Emma Ross, recalled how she and the actor were instructed on set.
"We spend every moment together," said the 22-year-old actress. "Cameron was just an amazing soul and person … he made me a better person. He was younger than me and taught me something every day."
"He really is an old soul and he taught me a lot," he added.
Karan brar, who played the Rosses' brother, Ravi Ross, recalled joining Boyce during breaks between scenes.
"We were always like two peas in a pod," said Brar, 21. "So we were always together." But I guess we just spent time together in our dressing room and just talked about what we wanted to do in the future, and I think we just discovered life together. We were so close in age that we were both going through the same experiences and helping each other solve it. "
DISNEY CHANNEL / CRAIG SJODIN
Skai Jackson, who played the Rosses' younger brother, Zuri Ross, recalled the day she met Boyce, at an audition for Jessie. The 18-year-old actress said she was so "sweet and loving."
"I remember a week before I met him, I saw him in Dancing with the stars and I was just thinking, 'This guy is so talented. It's so good, "said Jackson." I was so excited to meet him and we started talking and he treated me like I was one of his right away. "
