Jessie Cast remembers Cameron Boyce during Zoom Reunion

Debby Ryan and other former Disney Channel stars Jessie They recently met at Zoom while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During video chat, recorded for SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley& # 39; s Stars in the house YouTube series, the cast shared their favorite memories of their deceased co-star Cameron boyce. The actor, who played Luke Ross, died at the age of 20 last July after suffering an epileptic seizure.

Ryan, who played the main character Jessie Prescott, remembers being comforted by Boyce when he was dealing with his mother. SandyThe battle against breast cancer, which she finally won.

"My mother was fighting cancer and we didn't talk about it much, so I'd like to go to chemotherapy with her after work and then come back … sometimes people would say, 'Tired, late at night? night? & # 39; How to make jokes, whatever, and I would just be a little fragile but I would never share it, "said Ryan, 26." (Boyce) had this sense, I was aware and I remember that he would just try coming to hug me. I remember once I started crying and I said, 'You're like my little brother'. It would have something like this maturity and this comfort, and it was like a two-way street for the first time in a really cool way. I'll never forget it. "