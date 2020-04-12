Jersey Shore Star's new boyfriend, JWoww, accused of being a liar who is wearing her to fame!

JWoww and Zack Carpinello have had a difficult start on camera. After being accused of being inappropriate with Angelina Pivarnick, the newlywed's grandmother has bad news for Jenni Farley about her boyfriend.

The now 25 is a fighter who hopes to make it to WWE.

During this Jersey Shore Family Vacation season, the ladies have had a psychic message about who told roommates that distance would be the end of Jenni's relationship. The woman said she didn't see them together for long.

Now Angelina's grandmother (who had an idea of ​​JWoww's divorce from Roger) also had a few words for Zack.

She said to the mother of two children, "He is not sincere and he is a liar." He just wants advertising. He is a user. "

Yikes

Jenni accepted the psychic's words without any response out of respect.

Later in the episode, Carpinello met newly released Mike Sorrentino.

After the Situation questioned him, Zack raised the idea of ​​JWoww and his friends participating in a wrestling match.

Angelina thought it was a good idea until she remembered what her grandmother said earlier.

Ck Zack thinks Jenni should fight in the ring with him and stuff. At first, I think, "Yes, yes, go ahead," and then suddenly, I think about what my grandmother said today. Zack is using Jenni, and he's not a good guy. Ding, ding, ding! Grandma is right again. "

This occurs only months after Jenni and Zack broke up after watching the episode where he groped around for Pivarnick during a night out.

However, she decided to give him another chance considering that everyone was pretty wasted and can barely remember what happened.

What do you think about Angelina's grandmother's premonition? Zack is there for fame?



