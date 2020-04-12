Jennifer Garner is ready to meet Ben Affleck's new love Ana De Armas: will she be approved by a child?

Have they done it or not? And the duo that is generating more speculation is Jennifer Garner and Ana de Armas. Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her 14-year-old daughter Violet from her ex-husband Ben Affleck's house on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Although reports say Jennifer Garner is ready to meet Ben Affleck's new love when Jennifer picked up Violet Ana went for a walk. At this point, it is unclear if Violet met Ana while visiting her father or if they are delaying the meeting right now. What is certain; However, it is that the paths of Jennifer Garner and Ana de Armas intersect. Whether they are trying to delay a meeting or just keep it away from the paparazzi who appear to be permanent members in their Pacific Palisades neighborhood, you don't know yet. The paparazzi, who live about half a mile from each other, frequently take photos of Jennifer and Ben, while they are the parents of their three children: Violet (14), Seraphina (11) and Samuel (8). Will paparazzi soon capture snapshots of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Ana de Armas?

National Enquirer spoke to a source who spoke about Jennifer, Ben, and Ana for their next issue on April 20, 2020. The source stated the following while discussing Jennifer Garner's willingness to meet Ana.

"Jen's heart is definitely in the right place, but she wants to make sure Ana is kid-friendly." He can see Ben's missing head for Ana and he wants to do his due diligence. "

The source went on to say that although Jennifer is supportive, she is also cautious.

"Everything looks good, but Jen has seen others come and go. She wants to make sure Ana has staying power and to have a first-hand opportunity to meet her before she becomes a part of her children's lives,quot; .

You can see several photos of Jennifer Garner picking up Violet from the ex-husband's Ben Affleck house below.

Jennifer Garner picks up her daughter Violet at former Ben Affleck's house, while Ana de Armas enjoys a walk – Daily Mail https://t.co/YTHwJP1l2e pic.twitter.com/Rb93MVkFRA – URBANTIAN ™ (@URBANTIAN) April 12, 2020

What do you think about the report? Do you think Jennifer Garner is being overprotective or do you agree with her desire to see Ana de Armas before she starts spending time with her children?

Ad

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met when they co-starred in the next movie. Deep water that's slated for a November 2020 release date.



Post views:

0 0