James Woods responds to Alyssa Milano's public service firearms announcement telling everyone to "buy more ammunition,quot;

Who is the boss Student Alyssa Milano has been a vocal political activist during the #MeToo movement, and now continues to share her beliefs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gun purchases increased during the outbreak, with many Americans concerned about civil unrest, but Milano believes guns are not the answer. However, after she expressed that opinion, James Woods responded with his own advice.

The 47-year-old actress took to Twitter this week to share some gun statistics with her followers, and also urged people not to buy firearms.

Americans purchased more than 2 million firearms in March 2020, more than a million more than this time last year. We have to keep ourselves safe from each other by socially walking away and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes. #StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge #NoRA pic.twitter.com/O5J98QXTFO – Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 9, 2020

"Americans purchased more than 2 million firearms in March 2020, more than a million more than this time last year. We have to keep ourselves safe from each other by socially walking away and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes. #StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge #NoRA, "Milano wrote.

Milano explained that uncertain times can cause panic, but does not believe that "stockpiling,quot; is the appropriate response. Milano believes it could have "dire consequences for our own personal safety and that of those around us."

The actress is concerned that the weapons that people buy today may end up being used in homes, schools, churches, bars and on the streets in the future. Milano says we all have to take care of each other, and then she begged her followers to share her video to "stop the surge in coronavirus weapons."

"We cannot lose more lives to arms during this pandemic or after it ends," Milano said.

Every year we have to get vaccinated against seasonal flu or the latest "designer,quot; virus from China. What happens when one of these pathogens is simultaneously as contagious as # Wuhan Coronavirus and as deadly as Ebola or AIDS? That will be an apocalypse. – James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 11, 2020

In response, Woods retweeted the Milano clip and joked, "Thanks for the reminder. When the looting starts, always be prepared. Buy more ammo!

Fans also noted that Milano owns firearms and asked why he would issue an anti-gun PSA. Alyssa Milano confirmed that she lives in a "two-gun home," but later added that it is not news and that she believes in the 2nd Amendment. He concluded by agreeing with the "90 percent of Americans who want stricter gun laws," and says that it should be impossible for certain people to have certain weapons in their hands.

Ad

Milano concluded his post by saying that it was "quite logical,quot;, although he did not provide evidence to support his position or give any explanation as to who those "certain people,quot; should be who should not have "certain weapons,quot; in their hands. "



Post views:

one