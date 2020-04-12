Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and individual coaching: why individual training is on the rise | Football news





Rene Meulensteen and Cristiano Ronaldo worked one on one at Manchester United

It's a line from esteemed Belgian youth coach Bob Browaeys that cuts the heart of the matter. "Youth soccer is not a team sport," says Browaeys. "It is an individual sport."

That is a belief that now shapes thinking in Premier League clubs. What is intriguing is that the elements of this approach are also seeping into the high-level game.

There has been a wave of specialized individual trainers appointed in recent times. Southampton created the position of director of player development for the academy in the summer with David Hughes leaving his job as coach of the Aston Villa U18 to fill the role.

Meanwhile, Rhys Carr took over the newly created position of individual development coach at Sheffield United, working with a broader term on multiple teams.

"My role means I don't work with a team," says Carr Sky Sports. "I really work with the best players and give them the extra attention and detail they need."

"I have played the role with a first team before and there is a team of around 20 or so players and only 11 of them can start on a Saturday. If you are in that group of players who are young and trying to find your way around the team So where does your development come from?

"The games are fast and heavy, so training may be, for lack of a better phrase, just a case of time because there really is only two days left until the next game. You can't do too much as a group. It's about giving that individual what he needs.

"I always use the example of a winger. Their job is to beat a man and get crosses. But if they're only playing small games in training, when do they face a full-back in that area of ​​the field? Aren't they? "But they are not expected to do so on a Saturday after not playing for six weeks. So it's about exposing players to those scenarios.

"It's about what they are going to need. My current role is more involved with the academy players where we are trying to bring the U18 and U23 players to our first team. What will take them there? What are the two things? who are not choosing them at the moment? Let's work on them and develop.

"I think it's an aspect of training that is only going to grow. Think about it. You only need to have one player in the Premier League first team now and that player is going to be worth tens of millions of pounds. So it's a business case for coaches. individual. "

& # 39; Just give me the best five players & # 39;

In some respects, only the job title is new. Clubs have long known that as hundreds of players flow through their academy system, only a few will make it to qualification. That's no secret, but it's a reality that can sometimes seem pushed aside when youth teams celebrate victories together or are coached in large groups.

It's a stark truth that Louis Lancaster realized at Watford in 2013. Jadon Sancho was the gem at the club's academy and, long before moving to Manchester City just before his 15th birthday, it was already apparent that he stood out from the rest. .

Jadon Sancho in England's international duty at the age of 15 in 2015

Lancaster launched for the then little-known role of individual trainer working with Sancho and a select group of other young players within the club's academy. For him, it was an idea rooted in the economic reality of the Watford situation. He made that business case.

"At some point the club will ask you for a product," he says. Sky Sports. "They can't keep giving you this money without anything coming back. So I asked how many players the first team had produced in the last 10 years. They told me they had produced a lot. Fantastic."

If I'm an elite developer who's supposed to be working with elite players, just give me top five academy players Louis Lancaster

"But how many played 50 games or generated over a million revenue for the club? That's when the numbers were really low. So if I'm an elite developer who's supposed to be working with elite players, just give me The best five players in the academy.

"That role really taught me the difference between sport for everyone and sport for the elite. It was fantastic because I just highlighted five players. I understand that it can change due to puberty and that someone could take a dip, I fully understand it and We had to monitor him well, but it was great to focus on just five players and get the best of them.

"All players have access to coaches and facilities, but it's just those extra bits."

& # 39; It is the best & # 39;

Carr's role at Sheffield United is to provide those extra bits. Here too are echoes of the Lancaster experience. He remembers arriving at the club's training camp for the first time in the summer and seeing a photograph on the wall commemorating a recent success with the trophy.

"It was one of the first things I noticed," says Carr. "I had been in the city of Bristol 200 miles away at the time and had no idea that Sheffield United had won this U18 league a couple of years ago. He did know that Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and more had come to the academy.

"We have to ask ourselves who of that team is now in the first team and unfortunately the answer is none of them. When it comes to academies, while it is important to win, there is no point in winning titles." It makes sense to remove the names that have appeared. It's about the best. "

Harry Maguire came to the academy at Sheffield United

The logic of focusing on that unique talent that could transform the club's fortune, one way or another, makes intuitive sense. But there is much more to Carr's role because academy manager Jack Lester needs him to work with a wide range of players at the club.

"It all starts from the academy manager," explains Carr. "I didn't know the players at Sheffield United in the summer, so we had a process where I asked what each player needed to work on."

"There was a case because when team managers worry about the next three points, does it make sense for them to spend some extra time with a young player who is coming? That boy you just signed from abroad who is just settling down and needs a little extra work? If necessary, I can step in and help that person. "

& # 39; You are always working & # 39;

For Carr, long days ago.

"There are individual sessions at 7.30 am. The U23 train at 10.30 am and I will deliver part of that session. In the main session, I will choose one or two players. Every time there is a break, I will ask them why they did what they did and if they could think of doing this instead. So they constantly get feedback. Players want to improve.

"But it challenges you as a coach because you don't stay with a team, you are always working. We have a couple of England youth internationals in school, so I work with them. I was a defender, so I had to study movement forward in great detail to work with our strikers because otherwise what I am delivering will not make sense to them.

"In the afternoon there could be a double session where I take the midfielders and work on those relationships. If not, I will be studying videos with players one by one. You don't have to be on the field with your boots they are improving as a player You can just speak it instead. That's hugely underrated.

"There is always something to work on. You just have to look at Cristiano Ronaldo and his journey to see the benefits of constant practice. He would stay out with individual trainers and do additional practice at that time. It is that job that he has. to where he is now. If you're not Ronaldo, why shouldn't you work on that too? "

Ronaldo's one on one job

Ronaldo's example is intriguing given that much of his individual work at Manchester United was done with Rene Meulensteen, the club's Dutch skills coach.

Meulensteen was a fierce defender of the Coerver training method, named after Wiel Coerver, a compatriot of his, who became known as the Albert Einstein of soccer.

Coerver, who coached Feyenoord for the Eredivisie title in 1974, studied the great players of the past and concluded that what made them better than the rest was their ball skills. More importantly, Coerver believed that those same skills could and should be trained individually.

Coerver coaching states that "the success of any team system, tactic, or formation ultimately depends on the quality of the player's individual skills,quot; and this should dictate the approach.

Dutch coach Wiel Coerver was an influential thinker about the game.

Meulensteen's role at Manchester United changed to focus specifically on this individual training. Dribbling sessions with the players who needed it. Hours dedicated to working a particular shift. He spoke through individual goals with Ronaldo.

This dedication to Coerver's methodology was one of the main factors in which Sir Alex Ferguson brought Meulensteen to the club in the first place. He had been a longtime admirer.

"One reason we hired Rene was because of his knowledge and experience in the Coerver program," explained Ferguson in 2006. "The intention was to improve the technical ability of all young children, and of course Wiel Coerver had a tremendous influence René and I were very aware of that.

"That was fine for me. I also used it all the time when I was manager and coach at Aberdeen years ago. I thought it was very important then and I think it is even more important now. It is a great way to improve skills and it is necessary for all players, not just youth players. "

The Coerver controversy

Ferguson was a fanatic, but other influential figures were not so convinced, especially the Dutch soccer federation. As Fons van den Brande once said: "The KNVB has not considered skill training from the point of view of Wiel Coerver and Rene Meulensteen. This type of skill training has always been seen as a forbidden fruit."

Coerver's methods were seen as particularly controversial in the Netherlands because they directly opposed the views of Rinus Michels, the iconic coach who, along with Johan Cruyff, had been the facilitator of Total Football for which the country was famous.

Michels and Cruyff valued the individual but only within the context of the whole. Teaching young players how to do Cruyff's turn did not help them understand why do Cruyff's turn. For Michels, this was against his ethos. Individuals were part of the whole.

It is a fair point and clearly football is still a team sport. But the result of Coerver's approach being seen as taboo was that skill training became a divisive issue within training circles, as explained by Jefta Bresser, academy manager at De Graafschap.

The Dutch experience today

"I definitely think it's been overlooked," says Bresser. Sky Sports. "Wiel Coerver was absolutely cursed by our federation, they absolutely denied it and that was stupid."

"If you look at today's world, children no longer play outside, so our children's technical development has stopped on the streets. We have to give them the opportunity to develop individually and that is why you need specialists to do it.

"When I was a kid I was playing on the streets and I saw an older kid outdo a kid with a ladder and that's what I wanted to do, so I started practicing it in the backyard to do that move. If kids don't do it " don't play outside anymore, so you don't have that example anymore, so we have to give you that example and that opportunity in training sessions. "

Bresser's experiences in the Netherlands, where he worked as a skills coach with NEC Nijmegen before assuming his current position as head of academy, reflect the experiences of Lancaster and Carr in England. A different country but with the same achievements.

We work with a 34-year-old left back at NEC Nijmegen. Each session had 45 minutes of skills working with him every day of the week Jefta Bresser

"At the top level, the goal is the team," he says. "At the academy, the team is second. The individual is the most important. I have a tremendous U16 player who will come out on top in the Netherlands. Only a couple of our other guys will make it to the first team."

But perhaps the clearest indication of where this brand of training might lead comes from the appreciation that individual coaching also works with older players.

"I'll give you an example," says Bresser. "We worked with a 34-year-old left back at NEC Nijmegen. In each session I had 45 minutes of skills to work with him every day of the week. The pregame session was a bit shorter, but we still had a Skills Session.

"If you notice their improvement in their confidence in the ball only from these skill sessions. The better your skills, the more confidence you will have in the ball. The more confidence you have, the better your decisions will be in the game, without a doubt . "

This is the thinking that clubs are now handling as they continue to add individual coaches to the range of specialists who now work within the game.

Carr is only the last but he will not be the last.