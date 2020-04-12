Israel's not-so-secret weapon in the fight against the coronavirus: Mossad spies

TEL AVIV, Israel – When the Israeli health minister was found to be infected with the coronavirus earlier this month, all senior officials in close contact with him were quarantined, including one who stood out: the director of the Mossad, the famous Israeli spy Service.
Mossad officers, primarily associated with undercover operations abroad in the name of Israel's protection, are typically not in the public health business.
So the Israelis were immediately intrigued.
Why would Mossad director Yossi Cohen, a widely respected figure in the country, have been in the same room as health minister Yaakov Litzman?
It turns out that Mr. Cohen's powerful agency has been deeply involved in Israel's fight against the virus and has been one of the country's most valuable assets in acquiring medical equipment and manufacturing technology abroad, according to medical officials and Israeli security.
As countries around the world They compete fiercely for limited supplies during the pandemic, turn to whatever help is available, and flex their muscles unapologetically.
And since Mossad determined that Iran, struggling with its own coronavirus crisis, no longer poses an immediate security threat, the agency could afford to dive into the health emergency, according to several people with knowledge of its operations.
Initial predictions for the number of victims of the virus in Israel were dire, although so far they have proven too pessimistic. With almost 11,000 cases of the virus now confirmed and 103 deaths, Israel is not among the most affected countries in the world.
"The maximum expansion rate has been behind us for about two weeks and will probably decrease almost entirely in two weeks," said an article published Sunday by Professor Isaac Ben Israel of Tel Aviv University.
But in early February, officials at Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest hospital, realized they needed more ventilators and other equipment. And around that time, Professor Yitshak Kreiss, director general of the hospital, met with Cohen, the head of the Mossad, in a private event that involved a mutual friend, which is not unusual in a small country where high-ranking figures are often they move in the same social circles.
By then, Mr. Cohen had already begun evaluating how Mossad could help the Israeli health system. Professor Kreiss said he listed the most urgent equipment needs for Mr. Cohen, who obtained more lists from the Ministry of Health, and Mossad began to activate its international network to find the necessary items.
In early March, a command and control center was established to handle the distribution of medical equipment across the country, with Mr. Cohen at the helm and based in Sheba. There were representatives of the Mossad, the purchasing division of the Ministry of Defense and the highly secret Unit 81 of military intelligence, which deals with the development of advanced espionage teams.
Professor Kreiss, a former Army Brigadier General and former Surgeon General of the Armed Forces, said the Mossad had been instrumental in helping his institution obtain vital medical equipment and experience from abroad.
"It is only in Israel that the Sheba hospital could have requested the help of the Mossad," he said in an interview. "Can you imagine Mount Sinai Hospital going to the C.I.A. for help?" He added, referring to the New York Medical Center.
Professor Kreiss declined to say precisely how Mossad officials had helped the Israeli medical establishment or where the imported equipment came from. But according to six current or former Israeli officials with knowledge of Mossad operations, the agency used international contacts to avoid the shortage that could have overwhelmed Israel's health system.
The six people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Mossad's activities are classified, said the espionage agency's contacts have proven invaluable in allowing Israel to acquire fans and test material from Mr. Litzman's health ministry could not assure. Despite those efforts, however, there is still a lack of proof capacity in Israel.
These people would not confirm Non-Israeli media report that some of the items were acquired from neighboring Arab nations without official diplomatic relations with Israel.
But at least one senior Mossad official acknowledged in an interview with Ilana Dayan, host of "Uvda," or "Fact," the Israel Channel 12 TV news magazine, that in some cases, the agency had purchased articles that other countries they had already asked.
By the end of the first week of April, people familiar with the operations said Mr. Cohen was confident that Mossad operatives had ensured that Israel had enough fans to deal with the worst forecasts.
If Litzman, whose initially arrogant attitude toward the virus has been harshly criticized, symbolizes for some the flaws in the government's response, for many Israelis the Mossad represents the opposite. The news of his help in the fight against the pandemic has reinforced the image of Mossad as one of the most admired government institutions in the country.
There was no time to lose, Professor Kreiss recalled, praising what he described as the determined resolve of the Mossad agents. "Part of his spirit is to execute his task at any cost," he said.
That ethos has helped build the Mossad's reputation.
He is best known for the capture of the Nazi fugitive Adolph Eichmann in 1960, his lethal response after the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, and the theft of Iran's secret nuclear records in 2018, which Israelis consider their most dangerous adversary.
The agency has also had some high-profile flaws, including the failed 1997 assassination attempt on Khaled Meshal, a leading figure in Hamas.
To some extent, the Mossad's involvement in the pandemic is a great shame for Health Ministry officials, who normally speak freely to the media, but declined to comment on any aspect of the role of the spy service.
The fact that the country's health system had to recruit the Mossad was evidence that it had not prepared to respond to the type of threat posed by the coronavirus, according to a high-ranking figure in the Israeli health system, who requested the anonymity because he criticized the direction of the ministry.
The first shipment purchased abroad by the Mossad arrived in Israel on a special flight on March 19: 100,000 coronavirus test kits, he said. an official from the Prime Minister's office.
Subsequent shipments included more test kits, 1.5 million surgical masks, tens of thousands of N-95 masks, protective coveralls for first aid kits, goggles, and a variety of medications, according to a senior official who knows the Mossad operation.
Mossad also helped obtain technology from outside Israel that allowed many Israeli laboratories to test for coronaviruses. Mossad operatives also gained the knowledge to produce fans in Israel.
Using the technological expertise brought in by Mossad, production lines are gradually being created that can produce 25 million protective masks a month, said a senior security official.
According to a senior Israeli official, the Mossad knew it had to act urgently, with the expectation that demand for such equipment would grow and with the understanding that countries would eventually refuse to export essential medical products.
Mossad's efforts were easier in undemocratic countries where intelligence agencies have more influence with rulers, this official said. The efforts were based on prior familiarity and mutual trust between Mossad and those agencies..
In some cases, the official said, Mr. Cohen personally contacted his counterparts. Such contacts were often sufficient to accelerate the purchase of the goods. In other cases, the official said, Mr. Cohen spoke directly with the rulers of certain countries, which he did not want to identify.
As other countries began looking for the same team, competition intensified and the battle was not always a fair wage. While none of the people with knowledge of Mossad's operations explicitly acknowledged that the agency may have played dirty, they did not rule it out.
Mossad has invested heavily in the past decade in developing relations with states in the Middle East and Asia that remain hostile to Israel, at least officially.
There have been a number of reports that Mr. Cohen has met frequently with the rulers and spy chiefs of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar. In 2018, Mr. Cohen established an unusual public meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sultan Qaboos of Oman, who died in January.
Not all Mossad coronavirus operations were successful.
One of those familiar with the failures said the Mossad emissaries had been outnumbered at least once in Germany, where government mails confiscated the goods the Israelis were about to send home from a factory. On another occasion, a load of disinfectant in India was delayed by customs officials and the Mossad abandoned the shipment.
However, the Mossad will surely be remembered for coming to the rescue of the country in an unusual battle against an invisible enemy.