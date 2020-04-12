Israel's not-so-secret weapon in the fight against the coronavirus: Mossad spies

By then, Mr. Cohen had already begun evaluating how Mossad could help the Israeli health system. Professor Kreiss said he listed the most urgent equipment needs for Mr. Cohen, who obtained more lists from the Ministry of Health, and Mossad began to activate its international network to find the necessary items.

In early March, a command and control center was established to handle the distribution of medical equipment across the country, with Mr. Cohen at the helm and based in Sheba. There were representatives of the Mossad, the purchasing division of the Ministry of Defense and the highly secret Unit 81 of military intelligence, which deals with the development of advanced espionage teams.

Professor Kreiss, a former Army Brigadier General and former Surgeon General of the Armed Forces, said the Mossad had been instrumental in helping his institution obtain vital medical equipment and experience from abroad.

"It is only in Israel that the Sheba hospital could have requested the help of the Mossad," he said in an interview. "Can you imagine Mount Sinai Hospital going to the C.I.A. for help?" He added, referring to the New York Medical Center.

Professor Kreiss declined to say precisely how Mossad officials had helped the Israeli medical establishment or where the imported equipment came from. But according to six current or former Israeli officials with knowledge of Mossad operations, the agency used international contacts to avoid the shortage that could have overwhelmed Israel's health system.

The six people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Mossad's activities are classified, said the espionage agency's contacts have proven invaluable in allowing Israel to acquire fans and test material from Mr. Litzman's health ministry could not assure. Despite those efforts, however, there is still a lack of proof capacity in Israel.