Inside Khloe K. True Thompson's daughter's second birthday celebration

Happy Birthday, True thompson!

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompsonthe daughter turned 2 on Easter Sunday and that morning the keeping up with the Kardashians Star threw an intimate surprise party for him as they continue to practice social estrangement, including from family members, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloe's little party had a Trolls theme, complete with pink and poppy character balloons. True was surprised with a giant display of gifts from his parents and other family members. He received an ice cream parlor, several toy cars and dolls, a small pink tricycle, and other gifts.

"Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts," Khloe said in an Instagram Story video. "She's going to be scared. I mean, look at this ice cream parlor. From her aunt Kiki, she has Easter presents and baskets, and this is a gift from Poppy herself. I mean, hello, she's going to be scared. And from MJ and of all, her mommy and daddy, friends, cousins. She is very dear and pampered and we couldn't ask for anything more. "

"So even though this party is made up of her mom, dad and True, she will feel loved and adored," she said. "And this is crazy. She is very spoiled. But she is sweet."