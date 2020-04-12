Inside Khloe K. True Thompson's daughter's second birthday celebration

Happy Birthday, True thompson!
Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompsonthe daughter turned 2 on Easter Sunday and that morning the keeping up with the Kardashians Star threw an intimate surprise party for him as they continue to practice social estrangement, including from family members, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Khloe's little party had a Trolls theme, complete with pink and poppy character balloons. True was surprised with a giant display of gifts from his parents and other family members. He received an ice cream parlor, several toy cars and dolls, a small pink tricycle, and other gifts.
"Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts," Khloe said in an Instagram Story video. "She's going to be scared. I mean, look at this ice cream parlor. From her aunt Kiki, she has Easter presents and baskets, and this is a gift from Poppy herself. I mean, hello, she's going to be scared. And from MJ and of all, her mommy and daddy, friends, cousins. She is very dear and pampered and we couldn't ask for anything more. "
"So even though this party is made up of her mom, dad and True, she will feel loved and adored," she said. "And this is crazy. She is very spoiled. But she is sweet."
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster sing "Happy Birthday," to True.
"My baby is 2 years old on this beautiful Easter Sunday," Khloe Kardashian wrote "She really is my angel!"
A Trolls poppy balloon sits next to True's collection of Sesame Street Abby dolls.
It's a Poppy gift from Trolls!
A great-grandmother's gift MJ!
True also received a small trike for his birthday.
A toy ice cream parlor and many other gifts await the birthday girl.
True enjoys his makeshift Easter balloon hole.
Despite not being able to visit the birthday girl in person, Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner shared in her Instagram story a sweet video of her and her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster singing "Happy Birthday,quot; to True, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner "triplets,quot; who also include Kim Kardashianthe daughter of Chicago West.
Kim paid tribute to True on Instagram, posting a series of photos of the girl with her family members and writing, "My sweet baby True. Happy second birthday! I wish we could be there with you to celebrate today! I love you. You are a beautiful girl! Looking at the photos to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever "
"Awwww we love you Aunt Kiki !!!!" Khloe replied. "She is so dear that it is all we could ask for."
Khloe's mother and True's "Lovey,quot; Kris Jenner He also posted photos of her with the birthday girl on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to our precious truth !!!" she wrote. "You are a blessing in our lives and we love you so much! You are so bright and radiant and we are looking forward to celebrating you very soon! Happy birthday Angel bunny … I love you … Lovey Xoxox."
