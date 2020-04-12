India to extend closure against coronavirus, while Spain facilitates work rules

Countries around the world are weighing the costs and benefits of reopening society.
The coronavirus pandemic continued its global assault on Saturday, with more than 1.7 million known cases recorded worldwide and at least 107,000 deaths.
But while some countries join the list of those with broad block orders and others maintain or extend general closings, others have begun to consider the benefits of reopening at least some parts of society.
In Iran, the worst hit country in its region so far, some government offices and shops, factories and other companies began reopening on Saturday as the national blockade is lifted in phases. President Hassan Rouhani had said last week that economic and government activity must continue. On Saturday, he said that people should still observe social distancing.
The lifting of the restrictions came despite warnings from the country's Ministry of Health that the reopening could cause a further increase in cases and tens of thousands of additional deaths.
Some of the most severely affected countries in Europe, while still recording hundreds of new deaths every day, say the worst appears to be over. They warn that their plans to ease some restrictions will not bring normality, but A new phase of learning about how to live safely with the pandemic.
Spain, with the highest number of cases in the world after the United States, is preparing to allow some non-essential employees to return to work on Monday. The country has reported a drop in the death rate and daily growth in new cases of around 3 percent, compared to 20 percent in mid-March.
But officials stressed the limits of that relaxation. "Spain continues in a state of blockade," warned Health Minister Salvador Illa on Friday. "We are not yet in a de-escalation phase."
Italy, which follows Spain in the cases, but has the highest number of deaths after the United States, will allow some bookshops, children's clothing stores and some forest-related occupations to resume operations after current restrictions expire on Tuesday.
Austria plans to reopen smaller stores after this weekend. The Czech Republic is opening small shops, and people can play tennis and go swimming. Denmark may reopen kindergartens and schools starting next week, Norway will allow pupils to attend kindergarten.
And China has finished its closure of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged.
For many countries, the question of whether to ease restrictions still has no clear answer. In the United States, President Trump, and the governors of every state, are balancing calls from medical experts to keep the restrictions in place with pleas from bankers, corporate and industrial executives to ease them.
India, on the other hand, appears to be willing to extend a 21-day blockade for all 1.3 billion citizens for a further two weeks, bringing it to the end of April. During a meeting with senior officials, Modi said the blockade had helped mitigate the outbreak but "constant vigilance is paramount," according to a statement from his office.
Some countries implement new measures. Turkey on Friday ordered a two-day curfew for 31 provinces. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to stop air traffic to the country after more than 70 people who arrived from Newark, NJ on Saturday morning left Ben Gurion Airport without official verifications of their quarantine plans. mandatory and temperature controls.
A Times examination reveals the extent of President Trump's slow response to the virus, which has now claimed more than 20,000 lives in the United States. USA
Throughout January, when President Trump played down the severity of the virus and focused on other issues, a number of figures within his government ranged from top White House advisers to experts in cabinet departments and agencies. intelligence, identified the threat, alarms sounded and made clear the need for aggressive action.
Dozens of interviews and a review of emails and other records by The New York Times revealed many previously unreported details about the roots and scope of Trump's faltering response. Read the full investigation.
The country now has more than 515,000 confirmed cases, by far the world's largest count, and more than 20,000 deaths, surpassing Italy as the highest number in the world. More than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs.
This is what is happening in the United States:
-
On Saturday, The United States outnumbered Italy in the total number of confirmed coronavirus deaths with 20,109. Government projections obtained by The New York Times He found that without any mitigation, the death toll from the virus could have reached 300,000, and that it could reach 200,000 if the Trump administration lifts orders to stay home for 30 days. Read the latest updates for the United States.
-
Christians in the United States prepared to celebrate Easter by meeting virtually on Sunday, largely on the orders of those staying at home and the guidance of health officials. A handful of lone pastors in states like Louisiana and Mississippi plan to hold in-person services in defiance of restrictions on mass gatherings, citing their religious liberties. President Trump said in a tweet that he will observe First Baptist Dallas' online service, led by Robert Jeffress, one of its main supporters.
-
The largest states are divided into when and how to reopen. The governors of Texas and Florida, both Republicans, began talking about the reopening of businesses and schools, echoing Mr. Trump's signals. But California and New York leaders, both Democrats, sound more cautious notes.
-
Senior officials in New York, The epicenter of the US outbreak USA With more than 180,000 cases, he appears to disagree on whether New York City schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Read the latest updates for the New York region.
-
Citing the virus, the Trump administration announced that it would issue visa sanctions in countries that refuse to accept people from the United States. USA He intends to deport.
-
With so many restaurants and schools closed and other sources of demand disrupted, many of the country's largest farms are forced to destroy tens of millions of pounds of fresh food that they have been unable to sell or donate to food banks, which can only absorb so much perishable food.
As coronavirus cases in Latin America increase, homicide rates decrease.
As countries grapple with rising body counts due to the pandemic, some are experiencing an unexpected decline in a different form of death: murder.
The blockades have reduced the chances of homicides and other crimes, and the virus has taken some criminals out of the action while taking refuge in their homes. Some gangs have even led efforts to impose curfews on the neighborhoods where they dominate.
The drop in murders is especially notable in Latin America, the region with the highest murder rates in the world outside of the war.
In El Salvador, for example, there were only 65 homicides in March, up from 114 in February. Neighboring Honduras has also seen a drop in murders in recent weeks, as has Colombia and the most populous state in Mexico.
The pandemic is "taking people off the streets," said Alejandro Hope, a security analyst in Mexico City. "The general rule is: the tighter the closure, the greater the effect on crimes committed against strangers on the street."
Here are other developments in the pandemic around the world:
-
The coronavirus outbreak in Italy is one of the deadliest in the world, with more than 152,000 cases and more than 19,450 deaths. Health workers have been hit hard, and so has another force on the front line: the virus has killed nearly 100 priests.
-
France, which has the fifth largest known outbreak in the world, reported Saturday that the total number of patients in intensive care fell for the third consecutive day, to about 6,880. With almost 94,000 cases, the country has registered more than 13,800 deaths.
-
Tokyo reported a record number of new cases on Saturday, at 197. The city has confirmed a total of 40 deaths from the virus. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan had not yet reached its goal of reducing displacement by at least 70 percent, and called on all companies to allow employees to work from home.
-
Chile will begin issuing certificates to people who have recovered, which will exempt them from quarantines and other restrictions.
-
The World Health Organization said it was investigating reports of some recovering Covid-19 patients testing positive again after testing negative, a day after South Korean officials said 91 previously authorized patients had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a briefing that the virus could have been "reactivated,quot; rather than the patients being reinfected.
China delays exports of ventilators and other medical supplies crucial to quality control.
The Chinese government ordered that no more N95 respirators, respirators, hospital gowns, and other key medical supplies be exported until customs officials conduct quality inspections on each shipment.
The new policy, announced by the China General Administration of Customs on Friday, caused immediate delays to shipments on Saturday when manufacturers, cargo agents and traders tried to understand how to comply. China is the world's leading producer of a wide range of medical supplies, and its leadership in manufacturing has expanded in many sectors by participating in a nationwide mobilization of medical supply production since late January.
The Chinese customs agency said it had previously verified whether medical supplies were accurately counted, whether they infringed foreign patents and other intellectual property, and whether they had fraudulent documents. But now the agency will also assess the quality of the goods.
The agency gave no indication of how long the quality tests could take.
The policy comes after a series of complaints from Europe that China's medical supplies had problems. Chinese officials have responded that many of these supplies were industrial respirators that were not designed to meet medical standards and should not be expected to do so.
The new standards cover China's exports in 11 categories: medical respirators and surgical masks, medical protective clothing, infrared thermometers, ventilators, surgical caps, medical glasses, medical gloves, medical shoe covers, patient monitors, medical disinfection towels and medical disinfectants.
Montreal police opened a criminal investigation into the deaths in a nursing home.
Police in Montreal said Saturday night that they had launched a criminal investigation at a private nursing home after 31 people died there since March 13, at least five of them in confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Prime Minister of Quebec, François LegaultHe said the government learned Friday of the deaths at the 150-bed Résidence Herron, in a western Montreal suburb, and believed it amounted to "gross negligence."
"This is terrible what happened," Legault said Saturday, adding that when officials from the regional health authority arrived at the residence on March 29 to investigate, "almost all of the staff was gone."
At the time, he said, the authority sent a team of health workers to care for the residents, and has now taken over the running of the residence.
An investigation by the Montreal Gazette, a local newspaper, said residents had been discovered without food and with clothes covered in feces.
Mr. Legault said that the care of the elderly in Quebec was "unacceptable,quot; and that staff shortages and insufficient wages had been a constant problem in private residences. "I am not proud to see what is happening," he said.
Résidence Herron is owned by a Quebec real estate company called Katasa, which owns six other retirement residences. The company was not immediately available for comment Saturday. But previously he said he had been doing his best in difficult circumstances.
Quebec has been hit hard by the coronavirus. As of Saturday, it had 12,292 confirmed cases and 289 deaths. More than 90 percent of the deceased were 70 or older.
Authorities said on Saturday that after a Herron resident tested positive for the virus, regional health authorities contacted the residence for more information on the status of its residents, but were rejected. Authorities later obtained a court order to access the medical files and learned of the death toll on Friday.
The Quebec Minister of Health, Danielle McCann, ordered checks for private nursing homes throughout the province.
More than 50 workers chose insulation at their power plant to keep the Vienna lights on.
The global pandemic has forced countless people into isolation. In Vienna, for the good of the entire city, 53 people volunteered.
They raised their hands to ensure that, no matter what happens, the power plants that provide electricity to the Austrian capital and its 2 million people continue to operate.
The 53 employees of the Wien Energie company have been locked up in four power plants since March 20, after volunteering to enter their own version of a lockout until April 16. Depending on how things are going, they may be asked to stay longer.
Workers miss their families, but ignore the idea that they are making a huge sacrifice, noting that doctors, nurses, and other health workers had a much harder time.
"We are just a cog in a much bigger wheel," said Steven Sacher, 24, an engineer at the Flötzersteig plant.
Wien Energie converted the conference rooms into bedrooms and equipped the floors with washing machines, gym equipment, wireless internet and, most importantly, board games and puzzles.
"We have finished about 20 puzzles with 2,000 pieces," Wallner said. "Everyone who has time stops and works a little bit."
Sacher said his team has been putting together a puzzle that shows the Brooklyn Bridge at night, giving way to an evening ritual.
"Every night at 9 p.m. Sharp, the four of us who are not working get together and play Parcheesi, "he said.
Pope Francis will say Easter Mass and deliver an annual message via live broadcast.
Last year, the Vatican police force estimated that 70,000 worshipers gathered in St. Peter's Square on Easter morning to hear the Pope deliver his message "Urbi et Orbi,quot; ("To the city and the world,quot;) after the Easter Mass.
But on Sunday, Pope Francis will not transmit his Easter message and blessing from a window in the Apostolic Palace, from where he greets the faithful on most Sundays. Instead, Francis will broadcast the Mass live, followed by the message and a blessing, in the Vatican news website, starting at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. EST).
People are prohibited from meeting in the plaza. And Francis will celebrate mass with only a few attendees inside the empty basilica.
The Vatican also broadcast live the Stations of the Cross, the traditional Good Friday procession evoking the Stations of the Cross leading to the crucifixion of Christ, in Saint Peter's Square instead of the Colosseum in Rome, where it is traditionally celebrated. At the end of the procession, Francis prayed silently before a wooden crucifix that had been carried during the plague of Rome in the 16th century.
Early Friday, Francis called a Good Friday special on Italian state television to say he felt close to the victims of the pandemic and that he was thinking of the "doctors, nurses, nuns, and priests who had died at the front as soldiers, giving their lives for love. "
In this pandemic, many resist, in their communities, in hospitals, to care for the sick. "Even today people are crucified and die for love," said Francis.
Over 100 years old, they defied the odds and beat the virus.
As the coronavirus pandemic comes at a disproportionate cost to older people around the world, several over the age of 100 have survived the brutal cost to the body of the disease.
Cornelia Ras, 107, from the Netherlands, is believed to be the oldest known survivor of the new coronavirus. He became ill last month after attending a church service on the island of Goeree-Overflakkee in the southwestern part of the country.
Mrs. Ras received her doctor's approval on Monday.
"We did not expect him to survive this," his niece Maaike de Groot told the Dutch newspaper AD. “She does not take medicine, she still walks well and kneels every night to thank the Lord. From the looks of it, she will be able to continue doing it.
Keith Watson, a 101-year-old man from the west of England, was in a hospital last month awaiting surgery when he developed a fever that caused doctors to examine him for the coronavirus, local health officials said.
But he managed to get out and was released on Thursday after recovering from the virus. "He is incredible for his age," his daughter-in-law Jo Watson told the BBC.
On March 9, Ada Zanusso, 103, was one of several residents of a nursing home in the city of Lessona, Italy, who became ill with the coronavirus. Twenty people had already died there, the La Repubblica newspaper reported.
"She was sick for a week, even at critical moments," said Carla Furno Marchese, a family doctor for Ms. Zanusso since 1986, who also works at the nursing home.
Then, "miraculously," Dr. Furno Marchese said in an interview, Ms. Zanusso improved.
"She regained some strength, started eating again, and then got out of bed," said the doctor. "She is perfectly normal now, as before. She is fine. She remembers everything.
Its recovery has been welcomed by many Italians who are still recovering from the cost that the virus has charged in the country, which is suffering a blockade. Mrs. Zanusso had lived alone at home until four years ago, when her femur broke and her children decided that she would be better off in a nursing home. She had always been in good health and had deep faith.
"She accepts everything that happens to her," said the doctor.
Tech giants team up to track the virus, as South Korea adjusts its leading program.
In one of the most far-reaching attempts to stop As the coronavirus spread, Apple and Google said they were building software on smartphones that would tell people if they were recently in contact with someone infected.
The tech giants, generally fierce rivals, said their goal was to launch the tool within several months, incorporating it into the operating systems of billions of iPhones and Android devices around the world.
Users would voluntarily choose and report if they become infected, and smartphones will track other devices they've approached, allowing the disease to be "contact tracked," a move that has proven effective, along with massive testing in places like Korea. from the south.
"It could be a useful tool, but it does raise privacy concerns," said Dr. Mike Reid, an assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, who is assisting San Francisco officials with tracking contacts. "It will not be the only solution, but as part of a robust and sophisticated response, it has a role to play."
South Korea, which has used a government-issued tracking application to track contacts and enforce quarantine, said on Saturday that it planned to tie tracking bracelets to those who violated quarantine orders.
Health officials fear that some of the 57,000 people who have orders to stay home for two weeks have slipped away, leaving behind their smartphones.
Yoon Tae-ho, a senior disease control official, told reporters on Saturday that the gangs would be deployed within two weeks.
Authorities admitted they lacked the legal power to impose the use of wristbands, but could consider stricter quarantine penalties for those who agreed to wear them.
South Korea has reported between 27 and 53 new cases per day this week compared to several hundred per day between late February and early March.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has angered workers in the country's National Health Service after urging them not to waste personal protective equipment.
The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, warned Saturday that supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE, were dangerously low in London and part of northern England, and said that doctors were risking their lives to treat to patients with the coronavirus.
"It is really important that people do not overuse PPP," Hancock said in a BBC radio interview on Saturday. "It is a precious resource."
In a daily briefing on Friday, he said there was no need to change masks and aprons after treating each patient.
But the Royal College of Nursing & # 39; s Secretary General Donna Kinnair said on the BBC's "Breakfast,quot; program: "It offends me, actually, that we are saying that healthcare workers are abusing or abusing PPE. I think what we know is that we don't have enough supply ".
Opposition leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, also said on Twitter: “It is downright insulting to imply that frontline staff is wasting PPE. There are horrible stories that NHS staff and care workers don't have the equipment they need to keep them safe. "
Hancock also said Saturday that 19 health service workers had so far died in the outbreak. Britain reported a daily total of 917 hospital deaths on Saturday, after a peak of 980 on Friday. The total death toll was 9,975 as of Saturday.
He said the outbreak had not yet peaked, although there were signs of hospital admissions "starting to flatten out."
With temperatures expected to hit 75 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend, government officials have warned the British public to continue to comply with the closure restrictions.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has continued to improve, his office said in a statement on Friday, adding that "he had been able to take short walks, between rest periods." He was released from intensive care on Thursday after three nights, but remains in a hospital.
After giving a rare televised speech to the nation on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II again delivered a message to the British. He encouraged people to continue practicing social distancing and said "Easter is not canceled,quot;.
"We know that the coronavirus will not defeat us," he said. "As dark as death can be, particularly for those who suffer with grief, the light and life are greater."
The pandemic is bringing old dreams of the Internet to life.
Decades have passed since utopian thinkers dreamed that cyberspace would miraculously solve social problems. However, the pandemic has led some to realize that social media, where we normally only promote ourselves, can be mobilized to create a sense of community.
In the United States, artists sing opera, read poetry, and make comedies on YouTube and Instagram. These days, As our reporter writes in The New York Times Magazine, the online presentations feel "as if they really were less about pure entertainment and more about serving a nation, even a world, that suffered in isolation and fear."
Healing practitioners have also offered meditation sessions, yoga classes, and other mental health assistance available online for free. And GoFundMe is a vehicle to distribute money to people most affected by the crisis, including sex workers and underinsured artists.
The reports were contributed by Dan Bilefsky, Raphael Minder, Carlotta Gall, Abdi Latif Dahir, Keith Bradsher, Ceylan Yeginsu, David Halbfinger, Jason Horowitz, Elisabetta Povoledo, Yonette Joseph, Choe Sang-Hun, Kai Schultz, Motoko Rich, Jenna Wortham, Kirk Semple, Azam Ahmed, Ian Austen, Andrew Higgins, Elaine Yu, Jason M. Bailey, Dan Bilefsky, Melissa Eddy, Ana Swanson, Adam Nossiter, Stanley Reed, Jack Nicas and Daisuke Wakabayashi, Ian Austen, Eric Lipton, David E. Sanger, Maggie Haberman, Michael D. Shear , Mark Mazzetti, Julian E. Barnes, Aurelien Breeden and Farnaz Fassihi.
