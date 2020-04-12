India to extend closure against coronavirus, while Spain facilitates work rules

In Iran, the worst hit country in its region so far, some government offices and shops, factories and other companies began reopening on Saturday as the national blockade is lifted in phases. President Hassan Rouhani had said last week that economic and government activity must continue. On Saturday, he said that people should still observe social distancing.

The lifting of the restrictions came despite warnings from the country's Ministry of Health that the reopening could cause a further increase in cases and tens of thousands of additional deaths.

Some of the most severely affected countries in Europe, while still recording hundreds of new deaths every day, say the worst appears to be over. They warn that their plans to ease some restrictions will not bring normality, but A new phase of learning about how to live safely with the pandemic.

Spain, with the highest number of cases in the world after the United States, is preparing to allow some non-essential employees to return to work on Monday. The country has reported a drop in the death rate and daily growth in new cases of around 3 percent, compared to 20 percent in mid-March.

But officials stressed the limits of that relaxation. "Spain continues in a state of blockade," warned Health Minister Salvador Illa on Friday. "We are not yet in a de-escalation phase."