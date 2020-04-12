Increase in cases of domestic violence in San Francisco since the COVID-19 Stay Home Order – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – With couples and families under orders to stay home, reports of domestic violence increased in San Francisco, according to Mayor London Breed.

In the first week of shelter-in-place, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office saw an initial 60% increase in clients referred to its Victim Services Division, compared to the same week last year.

The following week, there was a 33% decrease in referrals.

"One of the most common mistreatment tactics is to isolate someone from your support network: friends, family, coworkers, agencies they can go to for assistance or support," said Kathy Black, executive director of The House of the mothers. "So being cooped up with your abuser is, as I have called it, a kind of perfect storm."

La Casa De Las Madres runs a domestic violence hotline. Black says that, so far, the number of calls during quarantine has been constant.

"The calls are longer, they are longer, and it takes more time to plan security, logistics, and talk about someone's options," Black said. "They just seem to be more complicated."

Mayor Breed and District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Friday that the city has secured 20 furnished apartments for survivors of domestic violence. Temporary housing will be donated by owner Veritas.

The city has now also made 911 text messages available to victims who may not be able to ask for help.

"I think this is an important tool, because once again, we know that if there is an attack or something is happening, and you can't necessarily speak out loud, or whatever," Breed said.

She said that if the victim sends a "help,quot; text message or can describe the situation, the person will receive a response.