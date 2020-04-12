Ilya Sorokin reportedly to sign with islanders

Goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin is reportedly set to make his long-awaited NHL debut. According to Sport-Express's Igor Eronko, Sorokin will sign a contract with the New York Islanders after his Kontinental Hockey League contract expires on April 30.

The move comes after Sorokin refused to sign an extension with CSKA and is ready to sign with the Islanders right after his current contract expires (April 30).

The move comes six years after Sorokin was selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has been one of the KHL's top goalkeepers with an average of 1.70 goals against and a save percentage of. 930 over the course of his career.

In the playoffs, he raised his game by recording a 50-17 record in 69 career playoff games with a 1.37 GAA and a .940 save percentage. Last season, he was named Gagarin Cup Most Valuable Player after going 16-4 in the postseason with a GAA of 1.19 and a save percentage of .947 that led CSKA Moscow to its first championship.

Now, he will take to the world's largest hockey arena with the expectation of being the islanders' goalkeeper of the future. This season, Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss split the time on goal, with Varlamov taking most of the games played. The GAA of the Islands team of 2.79 is the ninth best mark in the NHL this season.

Despite New York's recent success, the team has been waiting for Sorokin's arrival. Since selecting him in 2014, the islanders have started nine different goalkeepers and are tied for 15th in the league with a GAA of 2.82 during that span.

Known for his high hockey IQ and quick reflexes, he has drawn comparisons with the Florida Panthers goalkeeper and his Russian teammate Sergei Bobrovsky.

When Sorokin arrives on Long Island, he could face off against a good friend and an soon-to-be-crossed rival, New York Rangers goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin. At a small sample size, Shesterkin has shown that he belongs to the NHL at 10-2 in 12 starts with a GAA of 2.52 and a saving percentage of .932. Sorokin will likely begin his professional career in the American Hockey League, similar to Shesterkin, who came from KHL before the start of the 2019-20 season. The islanders' affiliate is in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

According to Eronko, the two young goalkeepers fight each other in NHL 20 and each plays with their respective teams. They could soon meet in real life.

According to Eronko, Shesterkin once jokingly said that he is looking for a rivalry with Sorokin to find out who is the king of New York. They regularly play NHL20 for the Islanders and Rangers respectively.

The islanders hope Sorokin can be as productive in the NHL and help them move to the next level in pursuit of their first Stanley Cup since 1983.