How to Digitize Your Most Important Documents – Up News Info

By J.D. Biersdorfer, The New York Times

While this week's World Backup Day is usually celebrated more by hard drive manufacturers and data storage services, people are supposed to remember to back up their computers. But even if you're already backing up your digital files, do you have a backup plan for your unique documents and photos that you only have on paper, like birth certificates, marriage licenses, and discharge documents?

Scanning copies of your personal documents creates a digital file that can also be used as a backup, especially if you have your files password protected and stored in a secure location. And even if you don't have a document scanner, you can create your personal file with a smartphone, some apps, and a little time. Here is a guide to get started.

Step 1: Get organized

Gather all the documents you want to scan. In addition to vital records, consider other documents that you have kept over the years and that you want to share, such as old letters, certificates, diplomas, newspaper clippings, family photos of relics, and other sentimental memories kept in albums or boxes. (Please note that while electronic copies of some documents may not be suitable for official use, you may use them yourself for quick reference.)

Scanning a large stack of documents is repetitive, but goes faster when the stack is organized and you work in a clean, well-lit area. Rotate your favorite playlist or podcast while scanning, but avoid open drinks that may spill onto your papers.

Step 2: use a scanner (if you have one)

Do you have a printer that was sold as a "multifunction,quot; device but has never been used for anything other than printing? Dig up the manual, because your device can probably also scan and photocopy. You may need to install utility software or find the scan function in your computer's system settings.

Once you have set it up, open the scan cover on top of the printer and place your original document or photo face down on the glass. Close the lid and select the Scan to Printer or Computer Screen option to create the digital file.

Step 3: scan with a mobile app

If you don't have a scanner, your smartphone can fill it out. Just browse your app store and download a mobile scanning app. These applications use your phone's camera to capture an image from the page. That image is saved as a PDF or JPG file on your phone or online storage site. Be sure to read the application's privacy policy first to find out where the company is storing and managing your data.

Wirecutter, a product review site owned by The New York Times, recommends some scanning apps for Android and iOS devices, including Adobe Scan, which requires a free Adobe Document Cloud account. Dropbox and Evernote also offer scanning functions in their applications. For identity-related documents, an app that keeps your files on the phone (like the $ 5 Piksoft TurboScan Pro for Android and iOS) can give you more peace of mind.

Step 4: scan old photos with your phone

Some document scanner applications can also capture photos, which is useful if you are trying to copy tightly pasted old prints to old albums. Or you can simply take a photo of the photo with your phone's camera and use photo editing tools to enhance the image.

For faded old prints, an app that uses artificial intelligence to capture, clean, and color correct might help. PhotoScan from Google Photos, free for Android and iOS, is an option. Photomyne Photo Scan for Android and iOS, similarly named, also uses algorithms to enhance photos and has a limited free version; the full version costs $ 10 a month for higher image quality and other features.

Step 5: protect and store your files safely

Identity thieves are always looking for personal information, so password-protecting your files adds a layer of security. Most computer operating systems include tools to lock folders, and commercial encryption programs are another option. PDF editing programs like Adobe Acrobat DC also include a password feature.

If you want to keep documents online with Dropbox or a similar service, encrypt them before uploading. You can also save your files to an encrypted flash drive in a safe location. Wirecutter has a guide to lock hardware, including encrypting a computer's hard drive.

Hopefully, you never have to call your digital file for serious situations. But if you plan ahead when you have the luxury of time, you can make sure there are copies of your documents when you need them.