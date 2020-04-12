How Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters: The highlight of his winning round | Golf News

Relive the best moments of Augusta's Woods win in April 2019

















Tiger Woods recorded a two below 70 in the final round of the 2019 Masters to claim a one-hit victory and the fifteenth major title

For the first time in his career, Tiger Woods nullified a deficit in the final round to win a major race, during a special final round of the 2019 Masters.

How the last day unfolded Relive all the drama of the final round in Augusta as Tiger Woods roars to the Masters victory

Woods started the day two strokes out of rhythm and briefly followed Francesco Molinari by three strokes earlier in the round, only to bounce back and score a two below 70 to claim a one-shot victory.

The 43-year-old rolled on an eight-foot foot in the third and recovered from the followed birdies in the fourth to bird tap-in in the seventh and take a shot at par five below.

Woods' previous Masters victories were in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005

Woods missed the tenth green on his way to the start of the last nine with a bogey, though he found himself a part of the lead when Molinari found water on the twelfth tee and double bogeyed.

The former world No. 1 advanced with two-putt birdies on the 13th and 15th and was given a two-shot cushion after nearly punching his tee shot on par three 16.

Woods took a two-hit mattress in the final par four, where one bogey tap-in was enough to claim a first big win since 2008 and a fifth Masters title.

