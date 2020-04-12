How Jessie James Decker built her winning marriage with Eric Decker

Which, TBH was really the last time he had done all this courting business, his only previous relationship was a seven-year romance with his high school girlfriend. "They were babies when they first met, so Eric had no idea what it meant to date an adult," she shared in her book. "Basically, he was raised to go Dutch." His habit of dividing the bill into dates and never offering to "cover the bill or the flights when I came to visit him,quot; was annoying and left the singer worried that he might be bankrupt. (This, despite his four-year, $ 2.5 million contract.)

Finally, she sat him down to see if he would be open to some constructive criticism. "I had no idea," he explained, a problem that is easily solved when he tells you to step it up.

By the time they celebrated their first anniversary, he was coming down on one knee, meaning offering a round diamond and a promise to be the perfect person he had always been looking for. "He is my soul mate," she said enthusiastically after her proposal in Las Vegas, where they were attending the ACM Awards. "We feel very fortunate to have met."