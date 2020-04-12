How Jessie James Decker built her winning marriage with Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker is ready to return to the game.
Her new record deal was signed in January, "I'm back in the studio working on an album right now," she told E! News at the CMAs in November, promising his most vulnerable music to date. "There will always be a side of me that will always have that fun and quirky side. But I will say that this is probably the highest of my music, the most mature," he explained to HuffPost in their January Build Series. "I have been making music and recording records since I was a teenager. I will soon be 32 years old, and this will be a very mature female side."
Building a three-season season on your E! reality show, Eric and Jessie: Game On, she also has plans for a TV show "in the food space," in addition to her independent October cookbook, Just feed meand more adventures with her Kittenish fashion line, whose production now serves as her husband Eric DeckerHe's 9-5 since his 2018 retirement from the NFL.
So, as you celebrate your 32nd birthday today, your blackboard is full. But she would clean it up tomorrow if it interfered with raising her children Vivianne Rose6 Eric Thomas II, 4 and Forrest Bradley, 2. "Honestly, being a mother is the best thing I could have done with my life. To tell the truth," she said. HuffPost. "This could all go away, and the only thing that matters is that I want my children to be happy."
Katie Kauss / KDK Creative
After all, they are half the reason for their solid six-year marriage. The country pop singer-songwriter and 33-year-old former wide receiver were set to make their relationship a success when they became parents just nine months after their 2013 marriage at Castle Cliff Estate in Colorado, near where he was stationed with Denver. Broncos
"We talked about how sometimes marriages don't work once children are born because they are very tired," he told E! News in October 2015, just a month after welcoming little Eric, "but we are so madly in love and we have an amazing base."
Instead of leaving the Nashville-based couple fighting for pockets of romance, having children made their union "even stronger and made us even closer because you know, think about it. We created these people out of love together," she explained during a conversation in The Maternal Podcast last August. "We are so madly in love with these people that we create together and we have the same goal which is to love and care for them and give them the best life possible, which makes us closer and stronger."
Of course, she continued, "We already liked each other long before they appeared."
It's a small but crucial detail, Jessie's previous romantic story is heavier in quantity than quality.
After a bad affair with a man she labeled only Angelo in her 2018 book, Just Jessie: my guide to love, life, family, and food, a pseudonym chosen to protect the culprit, "I dated many, many guys. Like snowflakes, no two are alike," he wrote. "There was the waiter, who was really calm and sweet. It was a nice change of pace from my previous experience, where nothing I did seemed right to me."
While none of her suitors was possibly as awful as Angelo, a Nashville music producer who said she seemed to delight in keeping her depressed just as her music career was really taking off, they just weren't at all. The former footballer "very financially solvent,quot;, the professional baseball player "too vanilla,quot;, even the sweet bartender did not have the right combination to be his perfect partner.
And turned off by the entire process, the 22-year-old declared that she had finished participating.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Two years after splashing with her self-titled debut, the Italian-born military brat decided she was "swearing to men," she wrote in her book. Which is precisely when the NFL rookie entered his life.
Good, technically his friends. "I was in Arizona training, and I got a text message from my girlfriend saying, 'I'm having dinner with this guy I'm watching, and this other guy just showed up, and he's awesome,'" Jessie recalled to Access Hollywood on that winter afternoon in 2013. Initially tough, it was hard to turn him down when his friend sent him a photo of the two-foot-6-foot athlete, a outfielder recruited by the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins, before being picked up at the third round of the 2010 NFL draft.
He was soon texting his own photo and giving his friend permission to play matchmaker. "He asked my friend for my number and immediately sent me a text message," he wrote. And looking at that missive, he made the decision to play this round with a new strategy.
"From Eric's first text message, I decided that I would do things differently this time," he said. "From now on, if a man wanted me, he would have to show it. So I had Eric chase me."
Fortunately, the University of Minnesota student is pretty good at playing ball, deftly courting his future girlfriend from a distance.
"We just talked on the phone and video chatted for about five weeks and then he flew to Nashville and spent the weekend with me," he shared with Elite Daily in 2017. Then he made his move: "On the way to me to take him to the airport, he asked me to be his girlfriend, literally as an eighth-grade student."
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Which, TBH was really the last time he had done all this courting business, his only previous relationship was a seven-year romance with his high school girlfriend. "They were babies when they first met, so Eric had no idea what it meant to date an adult," she shared in her book. "Basically, he was raised to go Dutch." His habit of dividing the bill into dates and never offering to "cover the bill or the flights when I came to visit him,quot; was annoying and left the singer worried that he might be bankrupt. (This, despite his four-year, $ 2.5 million contract.)
Finally, she sat him down to see if he would be open to some constructive criticism. "I had no idea," he explained, a problem that is easily solved when he tells you to step it up.
By the time they celebrated their first anniversary, he was coming down on one knee, meaning offering a round diamond and a promise to be the perfect person he had always been looking for. "He is my soul mate," she said enthusiastically after her proposal in Las Vegas, where they were attending the ACM Awards. "We feel very fortunate to have met."
Grateful enough, anyway, to happily accept his cloak of #targets. Noting The knot that "I could have settled three times before him. He had three serious boyfriends before him," she said, and hopes they serve as an example of "so that people know you can also find happiness. It's real. It exists."
Among the conclusions of the Decker's Guide to true love: don't get caught up in important events ("Every day is a celebration for us and I know it sounds cheesy, but it really is," he told E! News, explaining how they managed to forget their second anniversary), make it adorable (whether that means car singing or matching PJ) and always, forever Keep the kind of flirtatious jokes that got you there in the first place, easy to do when you have a man who is "trashed,quot; when Jessie put him on E! News.
"Not only is he the best father and husband in the world," she wrote in a tribute to Man Crush Monday in 2015, "but he's so good that I literally want to lick his face every time he enters the room."
Do you begin to understand why they have three children?
Although Jessie stated before Forrest's birth in March 2018 that "this is my last baby," a situation that seemed fitting when the anniversary of that first phone call came, they have both been a bit baffled in recent months.
"I feel great with our three. Three is a great number and we have our hands full," he said on E! Morning pop in January. "But you know, sometimes I also have this thought in my head that I don't want to regret it two years later if I wanted a bit, what do they call it a baby caboose."
Either way, your train will continue to rattle.
Calling their romance "genuine," he said Elite Daily"We are really happy and I think I can feel good and fall asleep at night knowing that we are inspiring others to also have a great relationship."
%MINIFYHTML125df23de61fd7760472b107ac50656313%%MINIFYHTML125df23de61fd7760472b107ac50656314%