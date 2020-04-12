How does HORSE work in basketball? A Complete Guide and Rules for the NBA Backyard Game

Many of the millions of people trapped in their quarantined homes in the past month have been asked to revisit their past. With so much time inside, there's something comforting about a mental return to a better time.

Nostalgia has come through Zoom calls with old friends, video games, and decades-long cartoons, among other activities.

For the NBA this Sunday, nostalgia will come from a twist toward one of the world's best-known basketball minigames. The NBA HORSE Challenge, scheduled to air on ESPN, will include a collection of NBA and WNBA players competing in an activity they likely participated in while growing up.

In case you are not familiar with the game or want to know how the NBA version will work, here is an explanation of what to expect.

MORE: Favorites to Win the NBA HORSE Challenge

How does HORSE work in basketball?

The simplicity of HORSE is what makes it a favorite among amateur basketball players. Competitors take turns trying to shoot from anywhere on the court, often with mixed tricks, with the goal of forcing an opponent into an effort they cannot convert. If someone shoots, everyone else must either replicate the feat or win a card. Once someone receives the five letters of "HORSE,quot;, they are eliminated from the competition.

There are two main strategies to the game: hitting long-range bombs, or freaking out with attempts between the legs and behind the back. Versatile shooters, then, often have an advantage. Trae Young and Chris Paul are considered the betting favorites on Sunday largely for that reason.

Why is the basketball game called HORSE?

The most likely explanation seems to be that players considered five shots as the ideal playing time and chose a five-letter word known to people of all ages that turned out to be horse. In another universe, Trae Young and Chris Paul will play TAXES this weekend.

Other names for HORSE in basketball

PIG is a shortened version of HORSE intended for those in a time crisis. Other than that there are only three letters before the removal, the rules are the same.

Around the world there is another game of basketball in the yard that is commonly mistaken for HORSE, but they follow very different rules.

NBA HORSE Challenge Rules

Instead of putting the entire field of eight players in a single HORSE game, the NBA competition version will consist of a series of individual elimination games. Players are required to give a description of each shot beforehand, so they cannot say that they intended to deposit it or hit the edge three times. Dunking is not allowed. A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first.

NBA HORSE Challenge quarterfinal matchups