His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Anti-Muslim attacks in India are on the rise
Young Muslims who distributed food to the poor were attacked with cricket bats. Other Muslims have been beaten, nearly lynched, fled from their neighborhoods, or attacked in mosques, marked as virus spreaders.
In Punjab state, loudspeakers in Sikh temples broadcast messages telling people not to buy milk from Muslim dairy producers because they are said to be infected with the coronavirus.
A wave of anti-Muslim attacks has erupted across India after the country's health ministry repeatedly blamed an Islamic seminary for spreading the coronavirus and officials spoke of "human bombs,quot; and "jihad crown,quot;. The country was preparing to extend its confinement for another two weeks.
In a pandemic, there is always the search for blame. Now, in a country where hatred and sectarian violence were already on the rise, Muslims are increasingly concerned about their safety.
Quotable: "Fear is watching us from everywhere," said Mohammed Haider, who runs a milk stand.
Global cases have exceeded 1.7 million and more than 112,500 people have died. The largest and deadliest outbreak is in the US USA, with more than 540,000 cases and more than 21,000 deaths. Here are the Latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
In other developments:
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from a London hospital after spending almost a week there to receive treatment for the coronavirus. He said that the National Health Service "saved my life, without a doubt."
Egyptian police officers fired tear gas and arrested 23 people in a village where residents tried to avoid the burial of a doctor who had been killed by Covid-19, for fear that his body would spread the virus.
Six people in Frankfurt are being investigated after a group attacked police officers with stones and metal tubes when they moved in to dissolve a party of about 20 people in the city on Friday night.
Passengers in Singapore will soon be required to wear masks while on public transport, the city-state transport minister announced.
Russia reported its largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak: 2,186 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national count of confirmed cases to 15,770.
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing nations completed an agreement to cut production, with the aim of boosting prices that collapsed when global demand plummeted amid the pandemic.
As imported cases from China increase, xenophobia also increases
China's Ministry of Health reported on Sunday a jump in new coronavirus infections, most of which were detected in people returning from other countries.
The country registered 162 new cases for Saturday, including 63 cases of people without symptoms. More than 100 of the new cases were imported, something that Beijing has focused on as a threat to its containment efforts since it controls domestic cases.
International flights are still drastically limited and almost all foreigners are prohibited from entering. But the country is also watching increasing manifestations of xenophobia.
African officials, citing "Inhuman treatment that is applied,quot; its citizens abroad are asking Beijing to take action.
Details: African traders and students say they have faced widespread racial discrimination, including being evicted from apartments and forced to sleep on the streets, after five Nigerians who frequented a Guangzhou restaurant tested positive for the coronavirus.
Guangzhou authorities are said to have targeted Africans for mandatory testing and quarantine, regardless of travel history.
An important port whose destiny was to fade away
Malacca, the former Portuguese settlement in present-day Malaysia, once linked East and West as the world's fulcrum. But today, it is fracturing along ethnic flaws.
Snapshot: Above, a tulip field in Lisse, the Netherlands. The beloved tulip season, which draws hordes of visitors to the Netherlands, generates $ 7 billion euros and has inspired renowned art this year, as producers facing low demand are forced to destroy hundreds of millions of flowers.
What we are reading: This Guernica magazine essay on a writer's enduring love by Dolly Parton. "This beautiful reflection on the stories of childhood, beauty and origin has made me explode my own Dolly Parton albums," says Anna Holland, editor in London.
Who answers your questions about the coronavirus?
During the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times has enhanced its service journalism offering: answers to people's questions and solutions to the problems they are experiencing.
Elisabeth Goodridge and Karen Barrow are two Times journalists who are now assigned to that coverage. Here is a sample of his approach, edited from his discussion with Times Insider.
Where have you found support?
ELISABETH Service journalism comes from all corners of the newsroom. It comes from businesses, Metro, Parenting, Health. It is almost the entire newsroom.
How does this differ from what you normally do?
ELISABETH I'm usually the assistant travel editor. What I've been doing is figuring out what service stories are needed now. There are three ways to approach it. First, what kinds of stories are we hearing from our reports? Second, what questions from readers are coming? Third, we are reviewing what people search for on Google. So actually, the fourth is what comes out of Karen's mind.
KAREN My logic, having been editor of Smarter Living for a couple of years, is that if I'm wondering, probably many other people are.
What is an average day like for you?
KAREN We both have children, so we are balancing that. Everyone is home. I find myself constantly checking Slack and emails and working furiously through the windows when they are busy with other things.
ELISABETH I have woken up early to do all the work possible before my son is awake. We have many meetings. There is a lot of news. In the afternoon, I am editing a lot. We are taking ideas from our own lives because we know that other people are also having these problems.
How is it decompressed?
ELISABETH You have to walk. Drinking water.
I think everyone should be really disciplined, and I must start following my own advice to make sure we know this is a marathon, not a sprint. And also, be good with my mental health, be good to all my coworkers and everyone I know.
KAREN I have a dog that I have never loved more because it takes me out of the house twice a day.
