Hilary Duff says goodbye to her blonde hair and reveals a new look

Hilary DuffBlonde hair is "so yesterday,quot;.

The 32-year-old star celebrates Easter 2020 with a new hairstyle and hair color.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lizzie McGuire alum said goodbye to her long blonde locks and debuted with a vibrant & # 39; do turquoise & # 39 ;. Yes, she is balancing a blue and green & # 39; do!

The "Why Not,quot; singer's big hair change didn't stop at her bright and bold color, either. Hilary also seemed to cut her hair into a balloon.

"Yes," she brazenly captioned her Instagram post, along with a selfie of her new 'do.

In the photograph, the actress can be seen biting her lip as her short braids graze her shoulders and collarbone. It's unclear if her long, electrifying hair is just a wig, but either way, her 14.9 million Insta followers love it.

"This is what dreams are made of," joked one fan. "YASHHH BISHHHHH," wrote another fan.