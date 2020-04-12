Hilary Duff says goodbye to her blonde hair and reveals a new look

Hilary DuffBlonde hair is "so yesterday,quot;.
The 32-year-old star celebrates Easter 2020 with a new hairstyle and hair color.
On Sunday afternoon, the Lizzie McGuire alum said goodbye to her long blonde locks and debuted with a vibrant & # 39; do turquoise & # 39 ;. Yes, she is balancing a blue and green & # 39; do!
The "Why Not,quot; singer's big hair change didn't stop at her bright and bold color, either. Hilary also seemed to cut her hair into a balloon.
"Yes," she brazenly captioned her Instagram post, along with a selfie of her new 'do.
In the photograph, the actress can be seen biting her lip as her short braids graze her shoulders and collarbone. It's unclear if her long, electrifying hair is just a wig, but either way, her 14.9 million Insta followers love it.
"This is what dreams are made of," joked one fan. "YASHHH BISHHHHH," wrote another fan.
Hilary's turquoise hair color has brought some nostalgia to her fans. In her 2015 music video for "Sparks," she shook off her icy blue hair.
"Yesssss causes the gaze to be Backkk," replied a fan. "Give me causes vibrations of music videos," intervened another.
Another added: "JUSTICE FOR SPARKS, LIVE IN SISTER."
These days, the 32-year-old star has been playing with her beauty. Recently she left her son Luca doing her makeup … and yes, it was all sorts of cute!
"I am putting makeup on an 8-year-old girl," Hilary shared with her followers on Thursday. The result? Well it was a lewk I had never had before!
"It's subtle; it's unique. I've never done makeup like this before, but I like it, especially the upper left," he joked.
Hilary shares Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie.
Also, she and her husband, Matthew Koma, they are parents of their daughter, Banks.
%MINIFYHTML049607ac2896a10e25bbad0bee8aefe514%%MINIFYHTML049607ac2896a10e25bbad0bee8aefe515%