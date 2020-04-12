Hilaria Baldwin publishes the first photo of belly after the pregnancy announcement

Hilaria Baldwin couldn't help but show off her growing baby bump after revealing that she was expecting baby number five with her husband, Alec Baldwin. Recently, the 36-year-old writer posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories in which she held her bulge while wearing a white nightgown.

the Live clearly Method The author wrote in a separate post that she was "very tired and pregnant," and while her youngest children were napping and the other children were on the iPad, she was "desperate for a nap."

Hilaria Baldwin shows off her growing baby bump in new photo – Yahoo Entertainment https://t.co/IqPeh3efl1 pic.twitter.com/4epiZB9MsC – URBANTIAN ™ (@URBANTIAN) April 11, 2020

Baldwin announced on Instagram on Monday, April 6 that he was expecting again after suffering two miscarriages in 2019. Hilaria and Alec are already parents of Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 22 months old.

"I don't have the words to express how this sound (beat) makes us feel," wrote Baldwin. “I just received the great news that everything is fine and everything is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."

After making the pregnancy announcement, Baldwin said We weekly who knew immediately that she was pregnant because she felt "stupid,quot;. He explained that his first indication that he expected was that it became a "disaster,quot;.

"I am someone who is very physically capable. I can do my yoga, I can dance, I can do this, I can (do) that, (but) I become a mess. I run into things," Hilaria said.

She went on to say that she started taking exams every other day even though she knew it was too early to get a positive result. About ten days after she thought she was pregnant, her test finally turned positive and she thought, "OK, there you go."

the Mom's brain The podcast presenter revealed that it is due in September and that he is currently "eating everyone's food," regardless of whether it's leftover meat or a handful of kale with a drop of hummus. However, he has managed to avoid pregnancy cravings even though Alec really wants to be the guy who gets up and buys her something in the middle of the night.

Although baby number five has not yet arrived, Hilaria says that she and Alec, 62, are not sure they have finished having children. She says she always thought she was only going to have one child, but now she has a "gigantic calf,quot;. So there is always the possibility that there will be more children in the future.



