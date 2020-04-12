Hearts owner Ann Budge claims SPFL tried to & # 39; unduly influence & # 39; the end of season vote | Football news

"The fact that SPFL has not adequately addressed such an important issue before the vote is very disappointing," says Ann Budge, owner of Hearts.





Hearts owner Ann Budge says the resolution issue is "a great shame,quot; for Scottish football

Hearts owner Ann Budge has suggested that the SPFL sought to "unduly influence,quot; the outcome of a vote by its members on whether to effectively end the Scottish national season.

The SPFL's contentious resolution to end the season in three divisions and potentially the Premier is based on a technicality about voting on the Dundee Championship side, amid a major dispute between the governing body and the Rangers, particularly over the voting process. .

The hearts, which are bottom of the Scottish Premier League and would be relegated under the SPFL proposal, which Budge believes could cost them "£ 2.5m- £ 3m in lost revenue next year,quot;, have confirmed that they voted against the resolution on Friday.

Hearts are the foundation of the Scottish Premier League

In a statement Sunday, Budge said SPFL insisted that passing its resolution was the only way to release much-needed funding for clubs, a position that sparked a response from the Rangers, and argued that asking members to "vote alone for an option "in a short space of time it was,quot; totally irrational ".

She said: "In my previous statement, I also indicated that I did not accept the position argued by the SPFL that the only way to make much-needed funds available to members was to pass this Resolution. It is difficult not to argue that linking the vote thus, with the release of funds, it was an attempt to unduly influence the outcome of the vote.

"Several clubs were angered by this approach, and as has been well publicized, the Rangers immediately put together a Resolution that, if passed, could have seen that the funds could be released to the clubs immediately. This would have removed any suggestion that a club The financial situation could be a possible influencer in the voting.

2:21 Luke Shanley has more on the Rangers' push for an independent investigation into the SPFL processes, and his calls for the suspension of the league's executive director, Neil Doncaster, and the SPFL's legal adviser, Rod McKenzie. Luke Shanley has more on the Rangers' push for an independent investigation into the SPFL processes, and his calls for the suspension of the league's executive director, Neil Doncaster, and the SPFL's legal adviser, Rod McKenzie.

"The fact that such an important issue was not adequately addressed by the SPFL before the vote is very disappointing."

"My observations are that if the SPFL really wanted to work with member clubs to find a solution to the issue of releasing funds, they could and should have reversed in a more timely and useful way."

Budge also says that the SPFL included notes on six possible options for deciding the outcome of the season, but states that "the language used is different,quot; when it comes to the body, explaining why he believes his own solution is more appropriate than others.

Murdoch MacLennan says Dundee has yet to cast its crucial vote on the SPFL proposal.

"Rather than speaking in terms of something being arbitrary, unfair or damaging, as is done when discussing other options, the language changes to speak of how this is the fairest method of determining the League's final positions," he said. Budge in the statement.

"Clearly, this is a subjective judgment. He suggests that the Board has made a decision and simply now wishes to convince members to accept that decision. This is not, in my opinion, how you honor the principle that it is up to members to decide how to ensure that the fairest approach is taken.

"The Board has clearly debated and considered several options. This is exactly what we would expect from the Board. However, to rule out all but one option and present only this option for member vote, within a very limited time frame, it must surely raise the question of whether the Board is trying to unduly influence the decision-making process of the members. "

0:58 Falkirk President Gary Deans says the SPFL made the mistake of combining separate problems and "got cornered." Falkirk President Gary Deans says the SPFL made the mistake of combining separate problems and "got cornered."

Budge, who said he would support a temporary adjustment to the league structure, also insisted that he "had no more knowledge than anyone,quot; about why Dundee's vote has yet to be confirmed or about the claims made by Rangers, but he insisted in the whole thing. it had been detrimental to gambling in the country.

"This is a great shame for Scottish football, one that I think could have been avoided so easily," he said. "Without openness, transparency and pragmatism, we will simply continue to make the same mistakes."