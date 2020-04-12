Has Angelina Jolie prohibited Jon Voight from discussing politics with her children?

Has Angelina Jolie banned Jon Voight from discussing politics with her children? That's the discussion on social media after reports emerge that Jon Voight loves to talk to his kids using Face Time, but Angelina has set some rules. It is no secret that Angelina has had a contentious relationship with her father and there was a period when they had very little interaction. The two have reportedly repaired their relationship and are getting along better than ever, but they have very different political views that can cause problems. Jon Voight endorses President Donald Trump and was one of the few celebrities to speak bravely about his support. He even attended President Trump's inauguration and spoke to crowds.

According to an upcoming report in Life & Style for his problems on April 20, 2020, a source said Jon is not allowed to discuss politics with children.

The source stated the following.

Angie and Jon are on polar opposite sides of the political spectrum, and can be quite frank about their conservative views. However, they're on good terms right now, and Angie just wants to keep it that way. At the end of the day, the family is family and the children love their grandfather. "

You can see an InTouch Weekly report on the subject below.

Angelina Jolie & # 39; s Kids & # 39; Love & # 39; to FaceTime With Grandpa Jon Voight – inTouch Weekly https://t.co/RokrKWumoq – Angelina Jolie (@ AngeliJolie24x7) April 11, 2020

The coronavirus has caused the United States to isolate itself and many grandparents stay away from their grandchildren to keep them safe and prevent the deadly virus from spreading. Jon Voight is doing his best for his grandchildren's health by isolating himself and talking to them on Face Time. It is also important that you respect Angelina Jolie's wishes and don't mention topics that can make children angry. If Angelina is upset or anxious about the topic of discussion in which Jon Voight gets involved with her grandchildren, it will only make the children angry as well.

Fortunately, it seems that everything is going well and Jon Voight is abiding by Angelina's rules and shelving the political discussion for now.

Maddox, Angelina's oldest son, has returned from school in South Korea and has been helping his mother care for her brothers and sisters during the Coronavirus pandemic.



