Harry Redknapp expects Premier League managers to take pay cuts | Football news

EFL plan to end season in 56 days "not a problem," for players, says Redknapp







Harry Redknapp hopes that Premier League managers will adopt some form of pay cut, after the players launched an NHS fund to help fight the coronavirus.

The #PlayersTogether initiative was created to "help those who fight for us on the front lines of the NHS,quot;, after the Professional Footballers Association did not accept a 30% pay cut initially proposed by the Premier League.

The PFA warned that a cut could harm the NHS, adding that the players were "aware of their social responsibilities."

"I always felt that the players would, they just wanted to be sure where the money was going," Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

The LMA has said there are ongoing talks about the managers' pay cuts.

David Moyes, Eddie Howe and Graham Potter have agreed to cut wages, while England chief Gareth Southgate is among the top FA winners to have received a 30 percent cut.

Redknapp expects all senior managers to do the same.

"If you were a coach in the Premier League, of course you would like to give," he said. "You have to give because you want to give. You shouldn't have to wait for them to tell you. Giving comes from the heart.

"But everyone has contracts, but I'm sure everyone will want to cut their wages."

& # 39; A parody if Liverpool does not win the league & # 39;

Redknapp has also endorsed the EFL's plan to complete the current season in 56 days.

Both the Premier League and EFL are suspended indefinitely, but a proposal sent to the 72 clubs in the soccer league would see the teams playing twice a week.

"Sometimes we pamper the players a little bit," he said. "We say 'they can't play this many games and whatever' they can. They are in good shape. They'd rather play than train anyway.

"They all have good teams, I don't see it being a problem. I would love to see it end, because whoever they support, if Liverpool doesn't win the league, it would be a parody. Han has been amazing.