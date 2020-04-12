Happy birthday, Saoirse Ronan! Vote for the best actress role

Happy Birthday, Saoirse Ronan!

Today, the Irish-American actress is 26 years old and we are on her big day with all the best roles of the interpreter.

While Ronan is young, she still has a pretty impressive resume as she has been acting since she was just nine years old.

Ronan first started on television shows before his decisive role in Atonement, where she was nominated for her first Academy Award in 2008.

Now, 12 years later, and we've seen the actress quickly become a star, serving as the lead in acclaimed movies like Lady Bird, Mary Queen of Scotland and last year Little woman.

With four Oscar nominations, a Golden Globes trophy, and many awards for other top awards, we know we will be seeing Ronan for a long time on our screens.

In fact, later this year we are planning to catch Ronan in Wes Andersonnext movie The French office, which will mark his second time working with the young star.