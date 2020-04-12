Happy birthday, Saoirse Ronan! Vote for the best actress role

Happy Birthday, Saoirse Ronan!
Today, the Irish-American actress is 26 years old and we are on her big day with all the best roles of the interpreter.
While Ronan is young, she still has a pretty impressive resume as she has been acting since she was just nine years old.
Ronan first started on television shows before his decisive role in Atonement, where she was nominated for her first Academy Award in 2008.
Now, 12 years later, and we've seen the actress quickly become a star, serving as the lead in acclaimed movies like Lady Bird, Mary Queen of Scotland and last year Little woman.
With four Oscar nominations, a Golden Globes trophy, and many awards for other top awards, we know we will be seeing Ronan for a long time on our screens.
In fact, later this year we are planning to catch Ronan in Wes Andersonnext movie The French office, which will mark his second time working with the young star.
Until then, take a look at Ronan's best roles below and find out which one is his favorite!
The clinic
At just nine years old, Saoirse Ronan made her acting debut in the Irish medical drama, The clinic.
I could never be your woman
Ronan hit the silver screen for the first time in I could never be your woman where she played Izzie in front of Michelle Pfeiffer and Paul rudd.
Atonement
Ronan's breakthrough was when she was cast as Briony Tallis in Joe Wrightadaptation of Atonement.
Critics praised Ronan's performance in the film, and that buzz only grew during award season when the 13-year-old girl was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, making her the seventh youngest woman to receive recognition for the honor.
The Lovely Bones
In 2009 Ronan assumed her first role in a theatrical film when she was cast. The Lovely Bones, the film adaptation of the popular book of the same name.
In it, Ronan's character Susie Salmon is assaulted and killed, as the character narrates the film and watches his family struggle to try to move on and obtain justice for his death.
Hanna
The Irish-American actress showed off her action chops at Hanna, where he plays a character who has been trained since the age of two to become a skilled killer.
The host
Stephanie Meyerbook of The host She was a fan favorite, and Ronan was cast for the film adaptation in the role of Melanie and Wanderer, forcing her to act as two characters within the same body.
Brooklyn
In this historical drama, Ronan plays Eilis Lacey, an Irish immigrant who is torn between her new life in Brooklyn and her community and the past in her homeland.
Ronan's performance was praised and garnered Best Actress nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.
The great hotel in Budapest
In this quintessence Wes Anderson In the film, Ronan plays Agatha, a talented baker whose cakes end up saving the characters at one point.
We are excited to see Ronan and Anderson work together again at The French office, which will be released later in October this year.
Lady bird
Saoirse "Lady Bird,quot; Ronan became a household name along with Greta Gerwig when Lady bird wowed the public in 2017.
Ronan's portrayal of Lady Bird, a Catholic teenager whose relationship with her mother was tense and real, earned the actress her first major award when she received the Best Actress in a Movie: Musical or Comedy Award at the Golden Globes .
Mary Queen of Scots
In our minds, Ronan has been queen for a time, but she made it official when she played Mary Stuart, the Queen of Scotland, opposite Margot Robbie in this 2018 movie.
Little woman
Each generation gets a version of Little woman love and this last iteration may be our favorite.
Ronan joined Gerwig for his second collaboration in the role of Jo March, the aspiring novelist whose ambition and independence must be considered.
And while the debate "if Jo and Laurie had ended together,quot; has dragged on for decades, can you blame us for rekindling it when Timothée Chalamet is who are we talking about?