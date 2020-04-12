Gray Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone reveals new name for new daughter after changing her mind

Caterina Scorsone's character in Grey's Anatomy – Dr. Amelia Shepherd: She just gave birth to a baby in the season 16 finale, but the actress was really pregnant in real life and just had a daughter in December.

When Scorsone and her husband Rob Giles welcomed the girl, they revealed that they called her Arwen. But now, the actress says they have decided to call her by her middle name: Lucinda. Well, they're actually using a nickname and they're calling their youngest daughter "Lucky,quot;.

Scorsone posted a selfie where she was sitting near a bookshelf with baby Lucky sleeping on her chest. In the caption, the 38-year-old actress wrote: “I love my baby. I love books. (By the way, we chose what her middle name was. Lucinda. "Lucky,quot; for short) ".

Scorsone revealed that she was pregnant last October, just a few weeks before giving birth. She announced the news through an Instagram post that featured her, Giles, and their two older daughters (Eliza, 7, and Pippa, 3) dressed as the Addams Family for Halloween.

Since he has isolated himself at home with his daughters, Scorsone has posted numerous photos with them while playing, napping, and spending time together.

"Are you hugging the ones you love?" Scarsone asked in the caption for a candid photo of her and the girls laughing.

Before production for Grey's Anatomy was closed due to COVID-19, Scorsone was posting photos of herself breastfeeding on set and praised show creator Shonda Rhimes for creating a "feminist infrastructure,quot; in her workplace that supports working women, families, children and its development.

In the past, Scorsone said Persons Magazine that Rhimes was "opening the way,quot; for working mothers, and that he was able to get Pippa to work "every day,quot; when she was only a few months old. He explained that Rhimes was showing everyone that women need to have options.

Grey's Anatomy It is expected to return to ABC this fall for season 17 if they can start production this summer. Of course, the new coronavirus pandemic will determine if that can happen.



