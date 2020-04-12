Grandmother dies when a brick is thrown from the highway 4 overpass through the windshield – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (Up News Info SF) – A 63-year-old woman from Antioch was killed Friday night when a brick thrown from a highway overpass crashed through the front window of a car she was traveling on Highway 242 near of Highway 4 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP officer on the scene on Friday night told KPIX that the brick was thrown from an overpass near Highway 4 and the Chicago Harbor Expressway (Highway 242).

According to the officer, a monkey wrench was thrown from an overpass on the same stretch of road just 3 weeks ago. They don't know if the two incidents are related, but were investigating it as a possibility.

In a social media post, the CHP said it received a call to 911 reporting the incident around 9:32 p.m. Upon arrival of the emergency personnel and CHP, a female passenger of the vehicle was found unconscious and insensitive. Life-saving procedures were attempted but were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman's 20-year-old grandson immediately stopped and called 911. The woman's 11 and 13-year-old granddaughters in the back seat were not injured.

Investigators at the scene determined that the 2004 gray Volkswagen Jetta was driving north on Highway 242 and approaching Highway 4 when a heavy object crashed through a vehicle window and hit her while sitting in the front seat. law.

Anyone who has witnessed this incident, the events that led to it, or who has seen someone within the immediate area should contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.