Gianluca Vialli: Chelsea legend is clear after battle with cancer | Football news

Recent tests of Gianluca Vialli showed no signs of the disease after chemotherapy treatment.

Former Chelsea player-coach and Italy international Gianluca Vialli was given the go-ahead after a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Vialli, who currently works with the Italian national team, previously announced in 2018 that he had won a battle against cancer in the previous year.

The former Chelsea, Juventus and Sampdoria forward revealed in 2019 that he was once again fighting the disease.

However, the 55-year-old man has received positive news with recent tests showing no signs of the disease after two cycles of chemotherapy treatment.

Vialli won the FA Cup as a player with Chelsea in 1997 and later became the first Italian to manage in the Premier League when he was named player-boss at Stamford Bridge after Ruud Gullit was fired in February 1998.

He went on to secure a League Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup twice that season, and then the UEFA Super Cup as well.

Vialli retired from playing in May 1999 and led the Blues to greater FA Cup glory in 2000, but was fired five games in the new season, with Claudio Ranieri his successor. He also managed Watford in the 2001/2 season.