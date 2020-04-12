Gavin Rossdale says he misses his 3 children very much while they are in quarantine with their mother Gwen Stefani and their partner Blake Shelton

Gavin Rossdale seems to miss his children very much in the midst of this quarantine. As you may know, her children with Gwen Stefani are currently in self-isolation with their mother and man, Blake Shelton, due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic and that means you cannot see them.

The musician gave an interview on SiriusXM's Trius Nation and that's when he talked about how much he misses his children during this time.

It really seems that it has been quite a challenge for the parents of the ex during the contagion.

Did I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. I know who is around me, nobody is. And I know who brings me the coronavirus, nobody is. But you send your children to someone else, and they come back to you and now you're prone to the person they are with, "he said.

He mentioned that almost all couples in divided custody face abandoning the "great dilemma,quot; now that the pandemic has gripped the world.

After all, it is quite difficult to predict who has the virus, as there is a lot of back and forth with children: "It is difficult for all divorced parents."

Gavin hasn't seen his three children in nearly two weeks, but he's trying to get used to the new schedule with them, making sure to use technology as much as possible to keep in touch with them.

‘We do a lot of FaceTime. I find myself a lot in my children's pockets, "said Gavin.

He and Gwen were married for almost 14 years before their separation in August 2015.

Ad

Shortly after the separation, reports emerged that what led to the divorce was Gavin cheating on his babysitter, but it has never been confirmed.



Post views:

0 0