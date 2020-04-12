Fox News's Jedediah Bila criticizes Trump for criticism of Chris Wallace – Deadline

A particular Fox and friends The host has had enough of Donald Trump's criticism of the media coverage of the coronavirus, and was not afraid to voice it. Fox and friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila took to Twitter to investigate Trump after he criticized Fox News Sunday presenter Chris Wallace discussed a New York Times article about Trump not acting on the coronavirus earlier.

"I just saw Mike Wallace, the Chris Wallace wannabe, on @FoxNews," Trump tweeted. “Now I am convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd from Meet the Press (please!), Or the people from Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews? It's a whole new ballgame over there! "

Bila, who was recovering from COVID-19 last week, did not bite his words with his reply to the former host of Celebrity Apprentice. “Enough with the third degree insults. Chris is doing his job. The news should not be friends, allies, or friends of any president. If it bothered you when Obama complained about Fox News, but doesn't say anything about this nonsense, just stop. Seriously. Enough."

Trump's tweet about Wallace came after a busy Easter Sunday morning of tweeting about "Fake News Opposition Party" and "Lamestream Media." He also tweeted to the governors saying: "have your states test sophisticated software and gadgets. Get ready, great things are happening. There are no excuses! The federal government is there to help. We are testing more than any other country in the world. "

