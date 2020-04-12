Floyd Mayweather's baby mother talks about the arrest of her daughters!

Last week, boxer Floyd Mayweather's 19-year-old daughter, Iyanna & # 39; YaYa & # 39; Mayweather was arrested in Houston, TX and charged with serious assault. Police say Mayweather's daughter stabbed one of the four mother mothers of her rapper boyfriend NBA Youngboy, at her rapper's mansion in Houston.

Since the arrest, Yaya has returned home to NBA Youngboy's home. And her superstar father hasn't yet spoken about the incident.

But yesterday, Yaya's mother broke her silence.

Yaya's mother, Melissa Brim, visited Instagram to offer her first words about Yaya's arrest, which if convicted, can take the 19-year-old to prison for 99 years.

Melissia Brim shared a video of the two walking away from the camera holding hands with the caption: "I supported you forever."

Look:

Yaya's father, Floyd Mayweather, is seen by many as the best boxer in history. He competed from 1996 to 2007, from 2009 to 2010, from 2011 to 2015, and returned in a fight in 2017.

During his career, he won fifteen major world titles, including The Ring in five weight classes and the linear championship in four weight classes (twice at welterweight), and retired with an undefeated record.

As a fan, Mayweather won a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Olympics, three US Golden Gloves championships. USA (Lightweight, Lightweight, and Featherweight), and the US National Championship. USA Featherweight.