Firefighters fight burning house, burning car in Orinda – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
ORINDA (Up News Info SF) – Moraga-Orinda Fire District teams extinguished a 2-alarm fire at a hillside house in Orinda early Sunday morning, but their work was delayed by a burning car that rolled down the road. entry into a fire truck.

Firefighters fight a fire on Arroyo Dr in Orinda, April 12, 2020. (Photo from Moraga-Orinda Fire District)

The fire was first reported at 4:53 a.m. at 15 Arroyo Drive.

The fire quickly became a second alarm, completely engulfing the house, according to a fire district post on social media.

There were no reports of injuries.

