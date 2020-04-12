Firefighters fight burning house, burning car in Orinda – Up News Info San Francisco

ORINDA (Up News Info SF) – Moraga-Orinda Fire District teams extinguished a 2-alarm fire at a hillside house in Orinda early Sunday morning, but their work was delayed by a burning car that rolled down the road. entry into a fire truck.

The fire was first reported at 4:53 a.m. at 15 Arroyo Drive.

The fire quickly became a second alarm, completely engulfing the house, according to a fire district post on social media.

There were no reports of injuries.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.