Filmfare Recommends: The Best Historical Bollywood Movies Of This Decade

Historical films, once the staple of the 1950s and 1960s, have made a comeback in recent times. They demand a considerable budget, hundreds of actors, the commissioning of thousands of costumes, the construction of great sets and a filming forever. A director must ensure that everything is in tandem; otherwise, things can backfire. Sometimes such films also attract unnecessary controversy and a filmmaker has to vary towards that as well. Therefore, filmmakers tend to avoid taking on such arduous tasks. Thanks to the success of Baahubali's films, which in themselves were not historical films but carried elements of the genre anyway, interest in the genre has been revived. Producers have realized that the masses love elaborate costume dramas. Of course, the mere filling is not enough, the story also has to be a cookie. We bring you a list of the best historical movies released over the past decade to help you escape to different realms during this lockdown period.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Bajirao Mastani was a dream project of Bhansali. He had wanted to make the film since the late 1990s, but for some reason or another, he was unable to take off. After going through development hell for a long time, the film finally opened in 2015. Ranveer Singh rehearsed the role of the legendary Peshwa Bajirao I, Deepika Padukone played Mastani, his second wife, and Priyanka Chopra brought to life the character of Kashibai. , His first wife. Bajirao was a brave warrior who extended the power of the Marathas both north and south. During one such campaign, he meets Mastani, the Muslim daughter of King Chhatrasal, and is drawn to her for the courage he displays on the battlefield. She becomes his second wife and the rivalry between her and Kashibai breaks out. Mastani is not welcome at the Pune court and therefore Bajirao builds another palace for her and begins to spend more and more time there, leading Kashibai to experience more distress. When he goes to fight Nasir Jung in the south, Bajirao's mother and eldest son imprison Mastani and his son Shamsher Bahadur. He succeeds against Nasir Jung but is seriously injured. He wants to be released and dies while hallucinating for knowing her. Both Ranveer and Deepika were in their role-playing element, but the surprise package was Priyanka, which made us sympathize with Kashibai.

Padmaavat (2018)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor

Padmaavat tells of the immortal love between the Rajput ruler Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and his second wife Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), who was a princess from Sri Lanka. They fell in love when he was recovering in Sri Lanka after being shipwrecked off the coast of the island. He marries her and takes her to Rajasthan, and they are considered the perfect couple for each other. Tales of her beauty reach the ears of Alauddin Khalji (Ranveer Singh), who is fascinated by the description and wants to see it. Ratan Singh, of course, denies it, thinking that it goes against Rajput's pride. This leads to an invasion of Chittor by Khalji. To avoid unnecessary bloodshed, Ratan Singh challenges Khalji to individual combat. They both prove to be equal to each other at first, but then Ratan Singh seems to have an advantage. They kill him for treason right now. Upon hearing the news, Padmavati commits suicide by jumping on a burning pyre and other ladies who live in the fort also join her. The film was a visual extravaganza, with Bhansali beating himself up to maintain greatness. The three protagonists also gave heartfelt performances.

Kesari (2019)

Director: Anurag Singh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra

Kesari recounts the famous Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897. 21 soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment stood in the way of 10,000 Afghan soldiers and were not allowed to conquer the Saragarhi fort until night. The Afghans' original plan was to capture the nearby forts, Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan also on the same day. The sacrifice of the 21 Sikhs with a lion's heart put a key in the works. Akshay Kumar, who played Havaldar Ishar Singh, was the soul of the film. His bearing, his manners made him a professional soldier of that time. The way he gathers the morale of his fellow soldiers and leads from the front was an example of true heroism. The film was not jingoistic. And he discovered that the soldiers were willing to lay down their lives for their homeland and not for any loyalty to the British. The action scenes became more gruesome as the body count increased, director Anurag Singh did not spare us the true horrors of war. You can't help but salute the bravery of the 21 soldiers who gave their all for a cause.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Director: Kangana Ranaut, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa, Ankita Lokhande

Rani Laxmibai, the queen of Jhansi, was one of our main freedom fighters who organized an armed revolt against the power of the British. She not only personally made life hell for the British, but her immortal acts also inspired millions to rebel against the British Empire even after her death. Subhadra Kumari Chauhan's famous poem Jhansi Ki Rani is a prime example of how inspiring his life was when Chauhan wrote it during the height of India's freedom struggle against the British and the poem lit the flame of patriotism. in many hearts. Kangana looks at the mansion born playing Laxmibai. She channels the spirit of the warrior queen and is her fiercest in war scenes and also manages to give us an idea of ​​the soft side of the icon. She is aided by a talented cast consisting of Atul Kulkarni as her mentor Tatya Tope, Jisshu Sengupta as her husband Gangadhar Rao, Suresh Oberoi as her father figure Bajirao II, Danny Denzongpa as her war chief Ghulam Ghaus Khan, and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, the woman who pretended to be her and helped her escape. Manikarnika is a poignant saga and one that we can all draw inspiration from when it comes to emulating resolve and courage.

Panipat (2019)

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon

Panipat brings to life the third battle of Panipat that the Marathas lost under the leadership of Sadashivrao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor). Sadashiv was successful against the Nizam of Udgir in the south and was therefore commanded by the Maratha army against the Afghan chief Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt). It is a long march from Pune to Panipat and Sadashiv planned to use the services of the Maratha chiefs established along the way, asking for rations and men, strengthening their army. He also expected the support of the Sikhs and Rajputs against the Afghan invaders. But things did not go as planned. Most of their alliances failed. His army ran out of rations. They were also taxed by large numbers of civilians who had followed their army. This included pilgrims, as well as wives and children of the soldiers. The director has defended Hindu Muslim unity with the film. The Muslim son of Bajirao de Mastani, Shamsher is Sadashiv's most trusted assistant and falls fighting alongside him. Ibrahim Khan Gardi is also shown as a crucial component in his war machine. Overall, it's a detailed war movie, showing us how not only courage but also strategy make the difference between victory and defeat. Intricately designed war scenes take pride of place in the film. You can feel the noise and tremors going through you when the weapons start to burn. Troop formation, the deployment of various devices adds drama to the story.

Tanhaji: the warrior not sung (2020)



Director: Om Raut

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar

Tanhaji narrates the capture of Fort Kondhana by the Marathas. For Aurangzeb it was of strategic importance, since from there he could watch the entire southern region. Shivaji had to cede the fort to him after the Purandar treaty and was desperate to get it back. His trusty aide, Tanhaji Malusare, along with his band of staunch soldiers, captured the fort by climbing up seemingly impregnable walls and defeating Rajput commander Udaybhan, who was in charge of the fort. Tanhaji lost his life upon reaching the target and Shivaji renamed the fort as Sinhagad in his memory as he had fought like a lion. The grand scale of the war drama, creatively created battle scenes, and the final confrontation between Tanhaji and Udaybhan made it a cutting edge thriller. Ajay Devgn brought to life Tanhaji's intensity, his devotion to Shivaji and his undying love for his homeland with the utmost conviction. The performances of Saif Ali Khan and Shar Kelkar also received much praise.