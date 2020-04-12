Federal student loan, delayed tax payments due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the country grapples with an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that has put millions of Americans out of work, the US Department of Education. USA You are automatically giving most federal student loan borrowers a break from their monthly bills until at least October.

That postponement began on March 13 and will last until September 30. And during that time, no interest or late fees will be charged to consumers. The six-month break is automatic, so borrowers don't have to request it.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the six-month suspension could be extended beyond September, depending on the state of the economy.

The government is also halting the embargo on wages, Social Security checks, and tax refunds on defaulted student loan borrowers amid the global health crisis.

Which borrowers receive aid under the CARES Act and which do not https://t.co/EDjF0cwFX5 pic.twitter.com/3Bl5fK2flN – Up News Info News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020

All "direct,quot; federal loans are eligible and Parent Plus loans must also qualify. However, some federal family education loan programs or Perkins loans do not qualify.

If there is any confusion, borrowers can log into Federal Student Aid to find out their type of loan and lender. You can also call your administrator or 1-800-4-FED-AID to find out if your loans qualify.

The government student loan tolerance does not apply to private student loans.

In addition, the traditional Tax Day of April 15 has been delayed by the federal government, which has delayed both the filing deadline and the payment until July 15.

As of last week, all states with an individual income tax had delayed their filing or payment deadlines, except Idaho, Mississippi and Virginia, according to the Tax Foundation.

Click here for a list of pending state deadlines, as maintained by the American Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Regardless of the delay in the deadline, taxpayers owed a refund are encouraged to file as soon as possible. Most tax refunds are still issued within 21 days, the IRS says.