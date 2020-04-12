Fears of & # 39; Wild West & # 39; when COVID-19 blood tests hit the market

WASHINGTON (AP) – Blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current "Wild West,quot; of unregulated testing is creating confusion that could ultimately slow the road to recovery.

More than 70 companies have signed up to sell so-called antibody tests in recent weeks, according to US regulators. USA Rapid tests, which usually use a blood stick on a test strip, are expected by governments around the world to soon ease public restrictions by identifying people who have previously had the virus and developed some immunity against it.

But key questions remain: how accurate are the tests, how much protection is needed, and how long will that protection last.

Blood tests are different from nasal swab-based tests currently used to diagnose active COVID-19 infections. Instead, tests look for proteins in the blood called antibodies, which are made by the body days or weeks after fighting an infection. The same approach is used for HIV, hepatitis, Lyme disease, lupus, and many other diseases.

Due to the relative simplicity of the technology, the Food and Drug Administration decided to forgo the initial review of the evidence as part of its emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak.

At this time, the tests are most helpful to researchers studying how the virus has spread through the American population. The government said Friday that it began evaluating 10,000 volunteers. The White House has not outlined a broader plan for the tests and how the results could be used.

With almost no oversight of testing by the FDA, "It really has created a disaster that will take time to clean up," said Eric Blank of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. "In the meantime, there are a lot of companies that market a lot of things and nobody has any idea how good it is."

Members of Blank's group, representing state and local laboratory officials, have urged the FDA to review its lax approach to testing. That approach essentially allows companies to launch as long as they notify the agency and include waivers. Companies are supposed to claim that their tests have not been approved by the FDA and cannot rule out whether someone is currently infected.

Last week, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement that the agency "will take appropriate action,quot; against companies that make false claims or sell inaccurate evidence.

Dr. Allison Rakeman of the New York City Public Health Laboratory says some local hospitals are assuming that the tests, listed on the FDA website, "have been examined, when they have not been,quot; .

The danger of a faulty test, Rakeman says, is that people will mistakenly conclude that they are immune or that they are no longer spreading the virus.

"Then someone goes home and kisses their 90-year-old grandmother," said Rakeman. "You don't want to give someone a false sense of security."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

For many infections, antibody levels above a certain threshold indicate that the person's immune system has successfully fought off the virus and is likely protected against reinfection. For COVID-19, it is still unclear what level of antibodies makes patients immune or how long immunity could last.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that both legitimate companies and fraudulent operators appear to be selling the kits. Distinguishing between the two can be a challenge.

Officials in Laredo, Texas this month reported that some 2,500 antibody tests scheduled for use at a local driving test site were possible frauds. City officials ordered what they were told were "FDA-approved COVID-19 rapid tests,quot; from a local clinic. But when they verified the accuracy of the test, it fell well below the promised range, the city said in a statement.

Examples of American companies circumventing the rules appear online and in emails sent to hospitals.

Promotional emails sent to hospitals and reviewed by The Associated Press did not include the required disclaimers. Some kits sold on websites promote themselves as "FDA approved,quot; for home testing. The agency has not yet approved any COVID-19 home tests. Blood tests must be processed by a laboratory.

"If you see them online, don't buy them until we can give you a test that is reliable for all Americans," Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said in a recent briefing.

20/20 BioResponse is one of dozens of American companies that sell the tests to hospitals, clinics, and doctor's offices. The Rockville, Maryland-based company imports tests from a Chinese manufacturer, but CEO Jonathan Cohen says his company independently confirmed its performance on 60 American patients. He estimates that the company has submitted 10,000 tests and has had to limit orders due to demand.

He said that antibody tests are not a "panacea, but they are not rubbish either."

Cohen called them "a tool in the toolbox that will have some value along with other evidence."

The company's proof is recorded on the FDA website and includes all required waivers.

To date, the FDA has only licensed a COVID-19 antibody test from North Carolina diagnostic company Cellex. The agency used its emergency powers, which means that a formal review is still needed.

The White House has also tried to moderate expectations for the tests, while promising that millions will soon be available.

Dr. Brett Giroir, the federal health official who oversees US testing. The US, told reporters a week ago that the FDA and other agencies are working to confirm the accuracy of antibody tests.

"We are going to be very careful to make sure that when we tell him that he is likely to be immune to the disease … the test really said that," Giroir said.