Fantasia Barrino's adult daughter Zion is more than impressive in new photos

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor has taken to social media to delight fans with some photos of her daughter, Zion.

Like millions of people, the singer is currently in quarantine with her family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer is enjoying a sweet family moment with her children, Dallas and Zion, and her husband, Kendall Taylor.

The singer and actress posted a beautiful photo of Zion, who was having fun near a stream. Fans are amazed at how beautiful Zion, who is almost 19 years old, is.

A fan said this: "If she was the only thing you got from the hurting past … she is the reason you live … #beauty."

Another commenter stated: "Your mini-me, she will be 19 years old in a few months, time flies. God bless you all and be safe."

This follower shared: "She is beautiful! Growing up so beautifully. That is your twin. She is beautiful. 💙"

A third supporter of the American idol The winner stated, "She is very pretty. You never hear negatively about her! Good job mommy!

This sponsor added: “Wow, she really has become great. She is beautiful."

When Zion turned 18, her mother wrote a sweet note saying that she will always be a little girl in her eyes.

She wrote: “I remember the day my water broke. It was the most terrifying feeling in the world. We were living in Winston Salem at the time, and Dad Joe had been out of the house for a second, so I called the ambulance. Zi, I was terrified because I was very young and I wanted to give you the world, but I didn't know how I was going to do it. You came a little early, and at the time, I thought it was because you were nosy (laughs) or because you heard all my screaming and felt you needed to go out and protect me. Now I see that it was the protection part, and to this day, you strive for mom!

She continued: “We had a dog named Diva. Zion would hit her once in a while, she was three years old and Diva always got her butt back. When he did, Zion would run into the room crying, "Diva said, Diva said." I told DIVA CANT TALK ZION! "

Fantasia added: "(I'm) having a hard time with these 18 things. Have fun tonight and always remember to walk with class."

Ad

The star is there for your children.



Post views:

0 0