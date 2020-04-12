Exclusive: Sooraj Pancholi on how to stay calm during quarantine

How do you spend the day especially in this quarantine period?

I am with my family, so I have a good time to spend with them. Being at home, watching movies, eating good homemade food, and spending time with my dog ​​… that's what I do.

How do you stay positive in this difficult hour with so much negativity happening around the world?

To be honest, it's very scary, especially when you see that people don't listen to what the government says and don't follow the correct government orders. I try to be positive as much as I can. But when I see reports of people gathering in large groups and not listening, they fight the police. It is very discouraging. It is also scary at the same time.

What are some of your tips for staying positive during blocking?

Exercises are essential to keep the mind calm. Just to take an hour a day. Meditate or do some yoga. If you have a small space, you can exercise by hand. Just to want to sweat a little. Training and coaching really releases a lot of stress. Have a good time with your family, do something productive at home, if someone is not a good cook, then it is the right time to learn.

What do you enjoy most about this quarantine period?

I am enjoying the peace, without honking my horn, without pollution, breathing fresh air, now I can see many birds in the sky. I go up to my roof and I can also see the stars, before I couldn't.

What is one thing you have learned or mastered to cook?

I usually prepare my own food for my diet. I usually cook food on the grill.

What is the dish you are missing the most at the moment?

Salad and pizza, hamburgers from outside.

If you were locked in with exactly 5 movies that you have to watch again during closing, which ones would you choose?

Dangal, K3G again, Bohemian Rhapsody, Chitchor (1976) by my mother (Zareena Wahab) and Saathi (1991) by my father (Aditya Pancholi).

What do you miss most during social distancing?

My friends of course. None of us have seen each other for a long time. Fortunately, we have video calls, but it's still not the same as meeting your friends in person.

The first person you will meet when the closure is over and why?

My trainer for sure. Because I want to start training.

What have you learned from this critical period?

No matter how much you plan your future, you work to achieve it, nothing can compare to nature.