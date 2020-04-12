Examining the NBA playoffs that didn't go, and wondering what could have been

The past four weeks in the NBA have been spent trying to define a hard-to-reach schedule, one whose return date has been shortened from April to May to June for, well, who knows?

That slow bleeding, brought on by the new coronavirus pandemic, has erased all memories from the league's original schedule, which said the regular season would end on Wednesday and the playoffs would begin the following Saturday. With gyms empty and games postponed, it's hard not to daydream about what might have been.

In truth, the NBA had not gone smoothly for a classic postseason before it closed on March 11. The league's troubles with China fueled by Rockets' tweet GM Daryl Morey in support of Hong Kong, the deaths of Kobe Bryant and David Stern, and injuries to Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving left the league limping toward a weakened field. After five consecutive trips to the Finals, the Golden State Warriors were going to watch from home. And, unlike most years, the defending champions were chosen as underdogs as soon as Kawhi Leonard left the Toronto Raptors for the Los Angeles Clippers last summer.

The great hope was that the playoffs could redeem a season marked by controversy, tragedy, and power shifts. There was a lot of history at stake. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was looking for his fourth title, which would have taken him one step closer to greats like Michael Jordan (six) and Magic Johnson (five). Giannis Antetokounmpo was chasing his first with the Milwaukee Bucks as he tried to overcome speculation about his upcoming free agency decision. Leonard was looking for a third title with his third different franchise.

The game's biggest superstar (James), his reigning MVP (Antetokounmpo) and his final reigning MVP (Leonard) will go head to head to claim the title of "Best Basketball Player,quot;. Their clashes this season had been fascinating. Leonard outplayed James on opening night and Christmas. Antetokounmpo was crowned during a December victory over James. James took revenge on both of them in the memorable victories of March.

James and Leonard could also have met in the first real battle for Los Angeles, given that the Lakers and Clippers have never met in the playoffs. It would only have improved from there. If Antetokounmpo and Leonard had met in the Finals, it would have been a rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals. If the Bucks and Lakers had met in a "Schlitz versus glitz,quot; matchup, Antetokounmpo and James could have been the Modern equivalent of the famous Jordan vs. Johnson clash in the 1991 Finals.

In addition to those juicy possibilities, ESPN had planned to stream "The Last Dance," its upcoming 10-part documentary about the 1998 Chicago Bulls, on days off during the finals. Jordan and James, the "Best of All Time,quot; and their main challenger, respectively, could have been in a nightly competition for audience and social media attention.

These playoffs also promised many stories beyond the headliners. Both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets entered as volatile products. Would Philly have recovered in time to save her disappointing campaign? Would James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and a renewed small-ball approach have succeeded in taking basketball strategy in a new direction? Would one or both teams have burned so much under postseason scrutiny that coach changes or successful swaps would have followed in the summer?

There were also rising stars looking to make the leap. Jayson Tatum shone in the final stretch, averaging 29.9 points and 7.9 rebounds after the break from the stars. The third-year forward was set to be the alpha dog of the Boston Celtics playoffs for the first time. The same goes for Toronto's Pascal Siakam, who skilfully portrayed Scottie Pippen for Leonard during his 2019 title race. And, fresh from his first playoff series win last year, Nikola Jokic placed the Denver Nuggets as possible spoilers for the long-awaited Lakers / Clippers showdown.

Go even younger, and there were some tempting rookie playoffs on deck. Luka Doncic spent most of the season as a candidate for the top five MVPs, leading the Dallas Mavericks to the most efficient offense in the NBA. The 21-year-old was preparing for his first contact with the postseason and possibly his first exposure to backlash if the Mavericks joyride stopped early.

The last place in the West playoffs had not been established, but the projection models considered the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies as the top favorites to complete the field. Either way, an exciting rookie sensation, Zion Williamson or Ja Morant, would have been pushed to center stage for a first-round date with the James Lakers.

Past and future chess moves were also in the balance, awaiting verdicts issued. Would Anthony Davis' strong elbow pay the immediate dividends to the Lakers? Would Leonard's plan to partner with Paul George steal the show? Would Chris Paul's Harden trade for Westbrook explode in his face? Would the Bucks advance enough in the playoffs to convince Antetokounmpo to re-sign?

All those questions, arguments, and career arcs hang now, like a jump shot in the air. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has yet to cancel the playoffs, hoping they can be rescheduled and played on empty arenas later this summer.

"I don't think it can have any closure if we don't have a chance to end this season," James said in a conference call this week.

He spoke for everyone.