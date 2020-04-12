Episode after the Tiger King show: 5 of the biggest bombs

Hello everyone, great cats and kittens …
Netflix is giving fans what they want: another Tiger king episode. That's right, the streaming service knew that people craved more information about Exotic Joe, their zoo team members and more, so they released a special.
Sadly, Carole Baskin It wasn't part of the bonus episode, and she recently trashed Netflix for her portrayal of her in the documentary series.
However, that does not mean that the tea was not hot.
A lot of Tiger king The stars answered the fans' burning questions, as they sat down and practically chatted with the host, Joel McHale.
"We learned a lot today, we found out that Joe Exotic doesn't have many allies among his old zoo team," McHale said on the Netflix special. "We discovered that the most popular celebrity hangout is Wal-Mart, and most importantly, we learned that there is no job offer that it declines."
For information on the biggest pumps to come out of the show, read our highlights below.
Like Carole Baskin, there isn't much sympathy for Joe Exotic:
"It is a complete pot of s – t,quot; Jeff Lowe Said of the people who believe that Joe was created. "Joe was his worst enemy. He should have taken the stand and testified against himself, because those videos where he's shooting Carole, hanging Carole, flying Carole … Joe didn't get ready. Joe killed the tigers, he admitted having killed the tigers in prison … He is where he belongs. "
"People in Oklahoma Hate Joe Exotic,quot; Joshua Dial shared. "He is gay, this is a very red state. We are almost an endangered species here. (And) other reasons: animal rapes, things like that."
Saff's tiger attack was used as a security video:
"There was a time when we had to use it as a security video," Saff revealed. "We had no more conversation than this, which should be the only thing people see before deciding if it's a career change they want to make."
After Travis Maldonado's death, Joe spoke to a shaman:
"The thing is, I had to go to that office every day and sit in that same chair and look at that bullet hole in the wall …" Joshua Dial began to explain how things were after Travis passed away. He said he was unable to obtain advice after the fact, but hopes to do so soon for his mental health. He explained that Travis's death also had a profound effect on Joe.
"What Joe did was talk to a shaman … I felt his condition was getting worse," he said. "I am fully in favor of holistic approaches, but sometimes real and legitimate advice and medications are needed, and he was not getting them."
It is still a mystery why Allen Glover was filmed in a bathtub:
Jeff's wife put it simply. "I don't have an answer for that. When we saw that, we all said, 'What the hell is going on?' Lauren Lowe He said.
Why John Finlay was always shirtless:
"I got a tattoo. Why not show off?" He shared. "I mean, it was a little cold, but it was fun." He admitted that he was not very happy with the way he found himself in the series. "I was portrayed as a drugged drug addict, and that was not me then," he said. "At the time, I was four or five years old clean."
To see the latest Tiger king episode, stream it on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTML1c78c559375a201883e8c3abd3538df014%