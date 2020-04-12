Episode after the Tiger King show: 5 of the biggest bombs

Hello everyone, great cats and kittens …

Netflix is ​​giving fans what they want: another Tiger king episode. That's right, the streaming service knew that people craved more information about Exotic Joe, their zoo team members and more, so they released a special.

Sadly, Carole Baskin It wasn't part of the bonus episode, and she recently trashed Netflix for her portrayal of her in the documentary series.

However, that does not mean that the tea was not hot.

A lot of Tiger king The stars answered the fans' burning questions, as they sat down and practically chatted with the host, Joel McHale.

"We learned a lot today, we found out that Joe Exotic doesn't have many allies among his old zoo team," McHale said on the Netflix special. "We discovered that the most popular celebrity hangout is Wal-Mart, and most importantly, we learned that there is no job offer that it declines."

For information on the biggest pumps to come out of the show, read our highlights below.