EPFO establishes a mechanism to credit the government contribution towards EPF, EPS under PMGKY – Latest news

Retirement fund agency EPFO ​​has established a mechanism to credit the contribution of employers and employees to their social security plans by the government under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana in the midst of the closure to contain COVID-19. The move would benefit around 79 lakh subscribers and 3.8 lakh companies with a total of Rs 4.8 billion rupees from the government.

"The Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has established an electronic mechanism to credit the accounts of EPF and EPS of its subscribers according to the package announced by the Government of the Union under Prime Minister Gareeb Kakyan Yojna on March 26 2020 for helping the poor fight the Crown Pandemic, "said a statement from the labor ministry.

Consequently, the relief announced by the government can be claimed by eligible organizations / establishments through the electronic filing of challan-cum-return (ECR).

The amount owed on behalf of employers and employees reflected in the ECR on account of EPF and EPS (24% of wages) will be credited by the central government for three months in UAN (universal account number) of contributing members of EPF , earning a monthly salary of less than Rs 15,000, who are already employed in establishments / factories covered by EPF, employing up to one hundred employees with 90 percent or more of those employees earning a monthly salary of less than Rs 15,000.

The ministry said around 79 lakh subscribers and approximately 3.8 lakh establishments are expected to benefit from the package. This is estimated to generate a subsidy of Rs 4,800 crore over a period of three months.

It should be remembered that the central government had launched the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) on March 26, 2020 to help the poor fight the Corona Virus pandemic.

The PMGKY package aims to avoid interruption in the employment of low-paid EPF members and extend support to eligible EPF-covered facilities.

To implement the package, the Ministry of Labor and Employment subsequently notified the scheme, specifying the objective, the eligibility criteria, the period of validity, the process and the way to take advantage of the aid.



The electronic filing of challan-cum-return (ECR) will allow establishments to take advantage of relief with respect to their eligible employees.

The employer, in relation to any eligible establishment, will pay monthly wages to all employees of the establishment and will present an electronic return certificate (ECR) with the certificate and declaration required to take advantage of the benefit under the scheme.

After loading the ECR and validating the eligibility of the establishment and employees, then the challan will separately show the amount of employee and employer contributions owed as the central government relief on eligible employees and the remaining amount payable by the employer.

After the employer remits you the payment owed by other employees, as reflected in challan, contributions from EPF and EPS will be credited directly to the UANs of the establishment's employees by the central government.

Outline details and FAQs containing clarifications on various aspects of the package are available on the EPFO ​​website. KKS BAL