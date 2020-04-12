England win the World Cup after Super Over: how cricket reacted to Lord's final stunner | Cricket News





Captain Eoin Morgan lifts the World Cup with his England team after victory over New Zealand

After Sunday's Watchalong on Sky Sports, we bring you the best reaction to England's impressive victory in the World Cup final over New Zealand at Lord & # 39; s, on that sunny July day of last summer …

The report

Jofra Archer was nervous when England beat New Zealand in the countdown to the limits after a Super Over to win the World Cup for the first time in a heartbreaking final, David Ruse of Lord writes …

In one of the most notable cricket matches of all time, Ben Stokes scored a sensational 84 that did not come out to rescue England from 86-4 and see them tie New Zealand 241-8, despite the fact that they required 15 of the last four installments of its 50 overs regulations.

he was off-road and Jos Buttler managed 15 runs of the Trent Boult Super Over and despite Jimmy Neesham crushing Archer by six from the England bowler's second ball, the Kiwis were only able to get one of the two runs that required the last ball.

It meant they matched the hosts total and lost by reaching fewer limits in the match: 17 against 26 from England.

England proves they can handle the pressure

Pressure. Even with the immense talent, skill and power present in the ranks of both finalists at Lord & # 39; s on Sunday, the deciding factor was always who could best handle the pressure, David Currie writes …

World Cup Final: the defining moments

After a surprising World Cup final decided by "the smallest margin,quot;, Sam Drury discusses the key moments that made the difference …

What they say

England Captain Eoin Morgan: "I still can't believe it, it has been an amazing day. Absolutely phenomenal. There was very little between the teams, we were lucky to break the line and I am very lucky to have this (trophy) – and extremely proud. This has been a journey of Four years, we've developed a lot over the course of those four years, particularly the last two. Sport is difficult sometimes, but breaking the line today means the world to us. "

Ben Stokes All Terrain: "It's almost written in the stars when things like that happen. Moments like that are what you live for as a professional cricketer. I don't think there is a better game in the history of cricket. We are world champions and it is an amazing feeling I'm quite ready, to be honest! "

England Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler"I can't believe what happened. I don't think anything will surprise me again. I don't think I will worry about anything again. I really don't care what happens in my career now." We were laughing at the fact that four years of work was reduced to a single ball. It justifies everything we have done for four years to get to this point. It's an incredible journey. "

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson: "Two teams have worked very hard to get to this point, so when two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser still didn't shine, it is what it is. The rules are there at the beginning." Probably no one thought we would have to resort to that. But it was a great game of cricket. Whether it's to laugh or cry, it's your choice, right? It is not anger for us, much disappointment, I suppose. The boys are really feeling it. "

Former England cricket director Andrew Strauss: "I am very proud of the team. They have been brave enough to try something different, something we have never done before, and it has come off. It is one thing to try to play a different style, but then you have to keep that when you have your bad days, when the press deals with your case and when people start doubting you. Over the four years, that's what they did. "

Nasser Hussain of Sky Sports: "After seven weeks of cricket, the trophy came down to one hitter, Martin Guptill, trying to dive into his crease and secure a single run that would have won the World Cup for New Zealand. If that happened in any match, think." that's unbelievable. "For it to happen in a World Cup final at home at Home of Cricket it's really remarkable. I doubt we'll ever see something like that again. It was exactly what the game of cricket needed in this country." .

Shane Warne of Sky Sports: "I think England has been the best team in this tournament, but I think New Zealand was the best team in the final. The touch of the green went to England. They scored and defended it to a draw, without a deflection of Ben's bat Stokes by four, they would have won the game. I'm happy for England, but they still haven't beaten New Zealand. It was a draw in the Super Over. "