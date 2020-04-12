Edina family sells thank you signs in support of essential workers – Up News Info

The act of kindness of a Twin Cities family is spreading everywhere.

The Lane family in Edina painted a mural in front of their home.

The "Thank U,quot; sign is in support of essential workers. It started as chalk and then turned into paint; now the mural is a garden sign.

The family says they were getting a lot of support for the sign, so they wanted to see how they could help more. Now, they are selling these garden signs, and $ 10 for each purchase will help food insecurity.

"If this is going to make people happy and bring a little bit of joy in the darkest moment that any of us can imagine, we thought, 'We can do that,'" said Heather Lane.

The family says they have sold more than 900 posters in 18 states. Signs are $ 40 if mailed and $ 30 if you can pick them up on the sidewalk.

To purchase your own sign, click here.