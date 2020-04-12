Home Local News Easter amid the coronavirus leaves churches empty as Christians celebrate from a...

Easter amid the coronavirus leaves churches empty as Christians celebrate from a distance

BARCELONA, Spain – Christians around the world celebrated Easter from a distance on Sunday, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid coronavirus closings. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first major world leader to test positive for the virus, was released from the hospital after a week, but does not immediately return to work.

Southern Europe and the United States, whose death toll of more than 20,600 is now the highest in the world, have been the recent focal points of the pandemic. But coronavirus hot spots have constantly changed and new concerns are emerging in Japan, Turkey, and Britain, where the death toll has exceeded 10,000.

Uncertainties arose over the coming months, with a senior European Union official suggesting that people wait to make summer vacation plans.

St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, where tens of thousands normally gathered to hear Pope Francis deliver his "Urbi et Orbi,quot; speech and bless "the city and the world," was empty of crowds, surrounded by police barricades. Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely empty basilica, with the faithful watching on television at home.

Similar scenes were developed around the world. With houses of worship closed by the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby celebrated an Easter service from his kitchen in London for his herd of 85 million worldwide.

In Europe, countries used barricades, fines, and other tactics to prevent people from traveling during an Easter weekend in beautiful spring weather. As affected countries such as Italy and Spain see fewer daily virus infections and deaths, economic pressures increase to loosen strict restrictions on daily life to combat the pandemic.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told his compatriots in a rare televised speech: “Each of you has radically changed your life; each of you has saved human lives by doing so and is saving more every day. "

When and how restrictions are loosened is something that "we all have … in our hands, with our patience and our discipline," he said.

Some European nations are beginning to take tentative steps to ease their closings. Spain, which reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks on Sunday, will allow workers in some non-essential industries to return to factories and construction sites on Monday.

But much uncertainty remains. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an open letter to the Austrians that the virus "will be with us for months."

