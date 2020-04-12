Easter amid the coronavirus leaves churches empty as Christians celebrate from a distance

BARCELONA, Spain – Christians around the world celebrated Easter from a distance on Sunday, with most churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid coronavirus closings. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first major world leader to test positive for the virus, was released from the hospital after a week, but does not immediately return to work.

Southern Europe and the United States, whose death toll of more than 20,600 is now the highest in the world, have been the recent focal points of the pandemic. But coronavirus hot spots have constantly changed and new concerns are emerging in Japan, Turkey, and Britain, where the death toll has exceeded 10,000.

Uncertainties arose over the coming months, with a senior European Union official suggesting that people wait to make summer vacation plans.

St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, where tens of thousands normally gathered to hear Pope Francis deliver his "Urbi et Orbi,quot; speech and bless "the city and the world," was empty of crowds, surrounded by police barricades. Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely empty basilica, with the faithful watching on television at home.

Similar scenes were developed around the world. With houses of worship closed by the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby celebrated an Easter service from his kitchen in London for his herd of 85 million worldwide.

In Europe, countries used barricades, fines, and other tactics to prevent people from traveling during an Easter weekend in beautiful spring weather. As affected countries such as Italy and Spain see fewer daily virus infections and deaths, economic pressures increase to loosen strict restrictions on daily life to combat the pandemic.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told his compatriots in a rare televised speech: “Each of you has radically changed your life; each of you has saved human lives by doing so and is saving more every day. "

When and how restrictions are loosened is something that "we all have … in our hands, with our patience and our discipline," he said.

Some European nations are beginning to take tentative steps to ease their closings. Spain, which reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks on Sunday, will allow workers in some non-essential industries to return to factories and construction sites on Monday.

But much uncertainty remains. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an open letter to the Austrians that the virus "will be with us for months."

And when asked by the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag if people should book summer vacations, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, replied: "I would advise waiting with such plans."

"No one can make reliable forecasts for July and August at this time," he said.

Restaurants and bars have already lost vacation business.

"Sales are zero and we have a series of expenses: rent, stocks, and we have even had to increase expenses with security personnel to prevent robberies," said Pablo Gonzalo, manager of a bar in the city of Malaga, in the south. from Spain.

In his Easter address, the Pope called for global solidarity to face the "age challenge,quot; of the pandemic. Francis urged political leaders to give hope and opportunity to the millions of laid off workers.

"This is not a time for self-centeredness, because the challenge we face is shared by everyone, without distinguishing between people," he said.

In Spain, churches rang their bells at noon to echo the pope's message of comfort to the victims of the pandemic and offer hope.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte thanked people for their sacrifices in the fight against the virus and acknowledged that many families suffer the loss of their loved ones as they celebrate Easter with empty places on the table.

"Together we will make it," Conte said in a Facebook post.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and the sick, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

More than 1.79 million infections have been reported and 110,000 people have died worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest numbers, with more than 530,000 confirmed cases. The figures certainly underestimate the true size and cost of the pandemic, due to limited evidence, the unequal death count, and the desire of some governments to minimize the extent of the outbreaks.

While some nations think of a pandemic exit strategy, others face alarming increases in infection or death.

Turkey took many by surprise by imposing a partial weekend closure after previously taking a more relaxed approach. A sudden announcement Friday night of a 48-hour curfew in 31 cities, including Ankara and Istanbul, led crowds to rush to grocery stores.

The country had previously imposed a curfew on those under 20 and over 65, exempting most of the workforce to keep its embattled economy on track.

In Japan, emergency medical groups warned that health care facilities are stretching and surgical masks and gowns were running low amid a surge in patients.

The Israeli government approved a strict quarantine of various areas of Jerusalem, including the historic Old City, to curb the spread of the virus in its most susceptible neighborhoods.

The death toll from Britain's virus exceeded the 10,000 mark, the fourth European country to do so, after sharp increases in recent days.

Before his release on Sunday from St. Thomas Hospital in London, Johnson paid an emotional tribute to the National Health Service workers who treated him. He spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in the intensive care unit.

"I can't thank you enough. I owe you my life," Johnson, 55, said in his first public statement since he was removed from intensive care on Thursday night.

His office said he will continue his recovery at Checkers, the prime minister's country house.

In the United States, about half of deaths occur in the New York metropolitan area, but hospitalizations are declining across the state, and other indicators suggest that closings and social distancing are "flattening the curve,quot; for infections.

New York State reported 783 more deaths, for a total of more than 8,600. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the daily death toll is stabilizing, "but stabilizing at a horrible rate."

"What do we do now? We stay the course," said Cuomo, who like other leaders warned that relaxed restrictions too soon could allow the virus to return with a vengeance.

In the Midwest, outbreaks of contagion have alarmed local leaders and led to stricter enforcement.

Nearly 300 inmates at the Chicago Cook County Jail have tested positive for the virus, and two have died. The county has established a temporary morgue that can carry more than 2,000 bodies.

Wisconsin health officials hope to see a surge in virus cases after thousands went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election.

Twenty-four residents of an Indiana nursing home affected by COVID-19 have died, while an Iowa nursing home saw 14 deaths.

The US government USA It has not released a count of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes, but an Associated Press count indicates that at least 2,500 people linked to the virus have died in US nursing homes and long-term care facilities. USA

Moulson reported from Berlin. Associated Press journalists from around the world contributed.

Follow the AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.