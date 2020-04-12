DU pioneer Ian Mitchell named AHCA / CCM First Team All-American – Up News Info

Denver Pioneers defender Ian Mitchell was honored Saturday as an All-American First Team by CCM Hockey and the American Hockey Coaches Association.

The 21-year-old recorded 32 points (10 goals and 22 assists) in 36 games for DU last season. In three years in Denver, he had 18 goals and 71 assists for 89 points in 116 games.

Mitchell was drafted in the second round (71st overall pick) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL draft. He will resign his senior season at DU to sign an entry-level contract with Chicago, according to ESPN.

