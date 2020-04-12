"Don't fall for the trap!" Scammers Send Fake Stimulus Checks, Request Small Fees – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– While Americans wait to get coronavirus stimulation tests in their hands, scammers try almost everything to get a piece of the action.

The FBI and several state attorneys general are now warning of five new scams, all related to stimulus controls.

One of the scams is sending fake checks and requesting small fees before the checks can be cashed.

In some cases, the scammer requests bank account information in order to deposit the check.

IMPORTANT TO SHARE! Police say scammers are sending fake stimulus checks and requesting small fees before the checks can be cashed. In some cases, the scammer requests bank account information in order to deposit the check. https://t.co/2PjYRzDVGf – WSBT (@WSBT) April 9, 2020

But officials say you won't have to pay a fee to get your stimulus check, and most people who qualify for the relief don't need to register, request, or "verify,quot; any personal information, online or elsewhere.

"Anyone claiming to be from the federal, state or local government requesting any payment is an impostor," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. Remember: only scammers will ask you to pay to receive stimulus money. Don't fall for it! "

Here are four other scams they claim to be aware of, according to KMPH:

Scammers can communicate through social media to request personal information

A bogus agency requesting your social security number

He claims that a processing fee will send him his money sooner

Any correspondence that claims to be the Treasury Department

Officials say beware of phone calls, text messages, emails, or websites that say they must release personal or financial information to receive your federal payment.