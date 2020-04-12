Dolly Parton talks about Donald Trump and Nancy Pelocy in the coronavirus poem

Instagram

The hitmaker & # 39; Jolene & # 39; He writes a poem inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and mocks the current President of the United States and his Speaker of the House.

Dolly parton He entertained fans on social media with an uplifting poem he wrote while reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic.

The 74-year-old country music icon posted a video clip of herself reciting a social distancing-themed verse, which started with the star yelling at someone off-screen as chaos ensued in another part of her home. .

"Can you keep it there? I'm trying to make a video in the studio," he screams. "What? My accountant is calling? Well, tell him to say goodbye to my assets because they're shrinking to nothing. No, you can't put a mask on a turtle!"

After presenting the clip on her Instagram page, the star of "Jolene" begins, "This will also happen, as everything will happen / If the virus does not kill us, the stay at home will / The children are bored and restless / They scream and scream and squawk / And teenagers and tweens are just bad / They bite your sleeping head off. "

She pokes fun at couples who find it hard to be locked in with their partners, noting: "All those loving couples who were once so sweet and welcoming / Now fight like cats and dogs, like Donald (Trump) and (Nancy) Pelosi" .

"Lord, take us to school and take us to work / And get us out of this house of God before someone gets hurt," he finished. "And Sir, please find a vaccine in the form of an injection or a pill / Because if the virus doesn't kill us, staying home will."

"Baby I & # 39; m Burning" star Dolly is also doing her part to help comfort the children through a daily video of "Goodnight Dolly," during which she reads a series of books for children. He has also donated $ 1 million to help researchers find a cure for Covid-19.

