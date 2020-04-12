Do not accumulate medical needs like hydroxychloroquine (04/11/20) – Up News Info

Do not accumulate medical needs such as hydroxychloroquine

Hello, hoarders out there! You know who you are! In the depths of your basement or in the dark closet of your additional unused room, there are lots and lots of toilet paper, hand sanitizers, wet wipes, spam, etc. I implore you: leave my hydroxychloroquine (also known as plaquenil) alone. Please, please don't rack it up!

Years ago, I was diagnosed with a lupus condition (an autoimmune disease) and I almost died. It causes inflammation, swelling, and damage to the joints, lungs, kidneys, and heart. What saved my life, in order to help my wife raise two children into adulthood, was this drug. For the past 25 years, under the direction of a rheumatologist, I take medicine daily to keep my lupus in remission.

There are many of us with this condition, a lot of people much worse than me, who require larger doses of hydroxychloroquine on a daily basis. Without it, or the necessary doses, their lives will be in danger. We still don't know if this is the "miracle drug,quot; that COVID-19 will prevent, but I trust Dr. Anthony Fauci. He is the one with the medical degree and more than 50 years of experience at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. I will follow your advice, and no one else.

So if hoarding something makes you feel like you're in control, go back to the toilet paper. No one died because they had no toilet paper.

William Ross, dawn

Giving blood is easy, and it's really necessary right now

If you are looking for a legitimate excuse to get out of the house and feel crown free, head to the nearest blood bank.

I'm 70 years old, and the thought of dropping a pint of blood had always bothered me, but after looking for volunteer opportunities and being kind but repeatedly told that my age made me a less than ideal candidate, I decided to give blood donation.

Googling "blood banks near me," I found Vitalant, the new version of the Bonfils organization, and made an appointment at their Lowery location. The entire process took approximately one hour.

Everyone I dealt with was friendly, helpful and competent. The facility is configured for proper hygienic separation, and beds are disinfected after each use. A couple of punctures and 10 minutes of squeezing a rubber ball, and I'm done.

Afterward, I was served chips and cookies in the canteen, making Vitalant the only place in the state where you can really dine.

My dizziness never materialized, and I felt, and still feel, great. The waiting period before my next donation is eight weeks, and if the virus (or cabin fever) doesn't infect me, I'll be back.

Only about 10% of those eligible to donate blood actually do, and the need is deepest right now. Too easy. Please consider trying it. You will feel good later.

George Zepernick, Denver

