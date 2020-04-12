Disney World suspended 43,000 workers

Walt Disney World in Florida plans to suspend about 43,000 workers after it closed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company and a union coalition representing the workers said.
In mid-March, Disney theme parks around the world closed, including Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
The permits, which begin on April 19, were part of an agreement between Disney World and the Service Trades Council Union, a collection of six unions representing the 43,000 workers at the Florida theme park complex.
"This is a decision the union doesn't like," Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here Local 362, said Saturday in a Facebook Live announcement. "However, it is within the company's right to fire and suspend employees in this situation."
He noted that a permit would generally have an end date, but this is not the case due to uncertainties about when the coronavirus crisis will end.
Workers, who are expected to be called back to their jobs, will be able to maintain their health benefits during the leave period. In addition, they will not lose their seniority or have their wages reduced, Clinton said Sunday. Workers earn between $ 13 and $ 20 an hour, he said.
The union represents employees, known as cast members, in various jobs, including theme park assistants, custodians, vacation planners, housewives, bus drivers, and monorail workers. "Anything related to service," Clinton said.
The employees will be immediately eligible to enroll in state unemployment benefits. The company agreed to provide members who have health care benefits free health care for one year.
About 200 employees who are considered essential workers will remain on the job, including those in lake cleaning, custody and patrol positions.
Walt Disney World, which includes Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot theme parks, employs about 77,000 people, according to the union. Disney World draws an average of More than 52 million visitors a year.
In a statement Sunday, the company confirmed the license agreement with the union.
"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Business Services Council Union that will maintain coverage of member health insurance benefits, educational support, and additional employee assistance programs during temporary leave beginning 19 April, "the statement said.
It was unclear how long the permit would last or when Disney World would reopen. The company said employees could return to work "when our community recovers from the impact of Covid-19."
The company has reached similar agreements with other unions representing security guards, facility workers and musicians performing at its theme parks, The Associated Press reported.
The company also said it would suspend hourly executive, salaried and non-union employees whose jobs were not considered essential, The A.P.
It was unclear how many total Disney employees would be laid off. A company representative was not immediately available for comment Sunday.
Estefanía Villadiego, who runs some of the Fantasyland attractions, said she appreciated some of the benefits it would keep under the deal.
"It was a relief knowing that the union got these incredible deals and that we are going to keep our health insurance," said Ms. Villadiego, 29. She lives with her husband, who is a plumber, and their 10-year-old daughter.
Because her husband is still working and visiting homes, she is concerned about the coronavirus. As part of the settlement, Disney will pay for coronavirus testing for employees enrolled in the company's insurance.
"In case something happens, I know we are protected and can get the necessary tests and treatments," he said.
The permits come amid heavy job losses across the country related to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused businesses to close and people to stay in their homes. More than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs amid the outbreak.