Disney World suspended 43,000 workers

Walt Disney World in Florida plans to suspend about 43,000 workers after it closed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company and a union coalition representing the workers said.

In mid-March, Disney theme parks around the world closed, including Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

The permits, which begin on April 19, were part of an agreement between Disney World and the Service Trades Council Union, a collection of six unions representing the 43,000 workers at the Florida theme park complex.

"This is a decision the union doesn't like," Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here Local 362, said Saturday in a Facebook Live announcement. "However, it is within the company's right to fire and suspend employees in this situation."