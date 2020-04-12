Home Local News Disabled daughter can't take attendant to gym – Up News Info

Disabled daughter can't take attendant to gym – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML77a6803702c66a0ebd396ca58a6268119%

Dear Amy: My daughter is disabled. She can't do much on her own and she needs a helper to help her with everything, even going to the gym. He loves to go, but needs help getting in / out of the equipment and cleaning the equipment after use.

The assistant never uses the equipment; she is only there to help my daughter.

However, the gym wants to charge my daughter an additional fee for bringing "a guest,quot;.

This gym is part of a national chain. Several of his (very young) employees said they should charge a fee for the assistant for "liability reasons."

I explained to him that his policy is discriminatory for people with disabilities and, therefore, illegal. My daughter is using a helper since another disabled person could use a support animal. His response was: “Well, your assistant is not an animal. If your daughter brings a guest, she must pay for it. ”

I spoke to a manager a few weeks ago, who said he would receive a call from a regional manager. A month has passed and now, due to the coronavirus, the gym is closed. I never received a call back.

When this crisis passes, however, I must deal with what for me is discrimination.

Should I hire an attorney?

– Furious in Virginia

Furious dear: I don't think you need a lawyer, yet. When the gym reopens, you must log in, outdo the younger employees, and educate the manager about your daughter's rights. Yes, call the regional manager again to discuss the gym responsibilities to accommodate her and her assistant.

You can contact the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (dredf.org) to investigate this issue. An email address and phone number are listed on the website.

%MINIFYHTML77a6803702c66a0ebd396ca58a62681111%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©