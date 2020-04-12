Disabled daughter can't take attendant to gym – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My daughter is disabled. She can't do much on her own and she needs a helper to help her with everything, even going to the gym. He loves to go, but needs help getting in / out of the equipment and cleaning the equipment after use.

The assistant never uses the equipment; she is only there to help my daughter.

However, the gym wants to charge my daughter an additional fee for bringing "a guest,quot;.

This gym is part of a national chain. Several of his (very young) employees said they should charge a fee for the assistant for "liability reasons."

I explained to him that his policy is discriminatory for people with disabilities and, therefore, illegal. My daughter is using a helper since another disabled person could use a support animal. His response was: “Well, your assistant is not an animal. If your daughter brings a guest, she must pay for it. ”

I spoke to a manager a few weeks ago, who said he would receive a call from a regional manager. A month has passed and now, due to the coronavirus, the gym is closed. I never received a call back.

When this crisis passes, however, I must deal with what for me is discrimination.

Should I hire an attorney?

– Furious in Virginia

Furious dear: I don't think you need a lawyer, yet. When the gym reopens, you must log in, outdo the younger employees, and educate the manager about your daughter's rights. Yes, call the regional manager again to discuss the gym responsibilities to accommodate her and her assistant.

You can contact the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (dredf.org) to investigate this issue. An email address and phone number are listed on the website.

I am aware that charging an additional fee for attendees has been a problem with some gyms (shame about them). At least one national fitness chain has been pressured by a lawsuit in New York State to withdraw this "guest,quot; fee, and I assume that other national chains have already (or will) do so.

Dear Amy: My husband passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last year.

This was a second marriage for both of us, so we both had children from our previous marriages.

Our wills were made about 18 months before my husband died.

On the lawyer's recommendation, wills were established so that if I died first, he would have everything, and if he died first, everything would be mine. If we die at the same time, our heritage would be divided among all our children.

At first, a stepson was kind, even after reading the will, but after about a month, he wanted my husband's vehicle. When I refused to give in to the demands, this stepson turned to me and sent me nasty text messages.

I thought it was a pain that spilled over the loss of a father. However, several months later, when he was trying to figure things out and give this stepson elements that were part of his family, the response was unpleasant. This stepson constantly flew to his father while he was alive, only calling when they wanted or needed something.

The rest of my husband's family has also become increasingly distant. I keep trying to communicate with the family with calls, text messages and sending cards for birthdays, Christmas, etc.

My kids have told me to leave him alone, but it still bothers me that after all these years, this is what it is all about.

Should I be trying to repair fences or leave it alone?

– Wounded widow

Dear Damage: You are already trying to repair the fences, but in the absence of a positive or even responsive response, these fences will remain broken.

Over time, you can forge a renewed friendship with one or more of these family members, but unfortunately some may have been waiting for a reason to leave the relationship, and the (legal) disposition of their father's will has given them the excuse. have been searching

Dear Amy: "Ignored,quot; was upset that he didn't receive any follow-up after the job interviews.

Managers talk to each other about the talent they are looking for.

A candidate may have talents not suitable for a position, but useful in other parts of the business.

A "thank you,quot; follow-up on what the interviewee got from the meeting ALWAYS triggers a second look at the resume and interview notes.

– experienced

Dear experienced: Good advice.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)