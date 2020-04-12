Home Entertainment Details of the Instagram model Drug-filled party night with Chris Brown! (Graphic)

Details of the Instagram model Drug-filled party night with Chris Brown! (Graphic)

R,amp;B singer Chris Brown is known for his great music, and his tough party. On Thursday, a popular Instagram model posted a photo of Chris, passed out at his home.

Well now the woman is talking about the details of her drug-fueled party, MTO News found out.

(see the video above – of her explaining the party)

The woman, whose name is Lilkavaxo, claims that she returned to Chris's house, where she drugged with the star. Chris was long rumored to have a drug problem.

According to the model, she returned to the R,amp;B singer's house and played Mario's car while taking the ecstasy of drugs. The woman told fans: "Chris gave me ecstasy."

